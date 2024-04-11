“It’s apocalyptic, it’s like the end of times.”—William O’Neill, American human rights observer, about the situation in Haiti to the UN. IOW, chaos. It’s so much easier for US corporations to exploit natural resources in a state of chaos, as opposed to states with strong governments. See those hills behind these guys? They’re full of iridium .

Willingly oblivious to one more unfolding humanitarian disaster on top of so many others, tens of millions of Americans hit the roads,

so they could see this,

That’s what it looked like from the parking lot of our hotel just east of Cleveland, anyway. Very cool, totally awesome, humbling, beautiful, a reminder that we live in a great big universe, however you want to look at it. No wonder people thought it was a sign from the gods, and who knows? Maybe it is. I do not possess such knowledge. Whatever, I’m glad we got to see this. Share

Donald Trump took his rock solidest position ever on abortion. He wants to leave it up to the states. Leaving it up to the states instead of trying to impose it from the Federal level is obviously a sign that Trump is worse than Hitler.