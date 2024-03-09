Genocide Joe Biden was given the best ever drug cocktail Big Pharma had to stand up, read a teleprompter, and get angry a lot in his last State of the Union speech.

The veins in his temples were literally pulsating during the 30 seconds of the speech I had the misfortune to see on LIVE television because we forgot to flip the channel when we left the room after Jeopardy!. And what’s with what appear to be Bajoran ridges on his nose,

and bony Romulan eyebrow protrusions?

Since these kleptocratic vampires live so long—Kissinger hit 100, Dick Cheney literally doesn’t have a heart—I think they should just transition Genocide Joe to full Dalek and be done with it.

The US military, in a classic baby step so much like those Obama used to take that it maybe really was his idea, managed to parachute 38,000 ready-to-eat meals on Gaza, enough to feed less than 2% of a starving population one meal each.

On the bright side, the drop went very well for an Imperial military operation, only killing five or so of those it was intended to help when parachutes failed to open and packages landed on people’s heads.

MSNBC doesn’t want us to think about the genocide being livestreamed before our very eyes because, you know, that might be bad for Democrats, so they comforted their clueless cultist audience by reminding them that the real threat to Democracy, Civilization, Truth and the American Way is WHITE RURAL RAGE. (Friendly Barbarian warning: Do not watch the MSNBC clips in this Due Dissidence video sober. Proper levels of altered consciousness or intoxication are necessary to protect your mental health and intellect from the soaring stupidities and falsehoods contained herein.)

California Democrats once again demonstrated their mindless, bootlicking devotion to the Dem Cult by selecting Certified Vampire of the Empire Adam Schiff for the US Senate. Then Californians with a conscience shut down his victory speech by splitting up in the audience, and cascading chants of “Cease-fire now!” and other subversive utterings one group at a time until Schiff gave up and split.

Poland’s defense minister said Poland will not send troops into Ukraine. The French president had a sad.

Meanwhile, the British and Canadian Governments seem to be in a race to see which one can become fully Fascist first by enacting laws banning the expression of anti-Fascism. From my subscriptions on Substack for the British we have this,

and for the Canadians this.

The US Empire’s campaign to protect shipping to Israel in the Red Sea is going splendidly. Millions of dollars of bombs have been dropped on Yemen, and in return the Yemenis have only managed to sink one British-owned bulk carrier, possibly cutting internet cables as it went down, and killed two crewmen on an American-owned ship so far this week with their drones.

Best of all, Eilat, the only Israeli port on the Red Sea, is handling a full 15% of it’s pre-genocide volume. Hail Victory! Long live the Empire!

By now several dozen children in Gaza have starved to death because in spite of the best efforts of the Most Moral Army in the World. Thank goodness Genocide Joe found somebody who could suck down some grift by building a pier in Gaza to deliver food in spite of Israel.

Don’t believe there could possibly be any connection with the fact that Israel has already sold drilling rights to natural gas fields just off the Gazan coast.

The pier will be built by about 1000 troops deployed to “the Mediterranean Sea” to over the next 60 days. What could possibly go wrong? Hint:

(Beirut Marine Corps Barracks, 1983)

Finally, in news of absolutely no consequence whatsoever except to YouTube grifters with names that begin with K, Marianne Williamson has unsuspended her presidential campaign while Cenk Uygur has suspended his. If you have absolutely no idea of whom I speak, feel blessed.

Thank you for reading, good night, and good luck.