As you probably know, Trump’s Big Brutal budget Bill was passed by Congress after some Republicans acted like Democrats by saying it was disastrous, but turned around and voted for it anyway.

The Trump Administration’s policy of deporting people for publicly objecting to Zionist genocide is going on trial today in Federal District Court in Boston. The plaintiffs contend the Feds are violating their First Amendment Rights and the Administrative Procedures Act.

It seems several key people at the local National Weather Service offices responsible for coordinating with local authorities had taken Trump’s early retirement package or been fired by Musk’s DOGE , so perhaps at least one root of the tragedy can be found here:

Turns out the National Weather Service didn’t issue a flood warning for the Guadalupe until 5:34am, but the river started seriously flash flooding an hour and a half earlier.

Heavy rainstorms caused a flash flood of the Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country. The river rose 26 feet in 45 minutes at 4 in the morning, sweeping away campgrounds and drowning over 100 people, many of them children. (Below: what was a bridge over the Guadalupe)

Some pesky German journalists from DW were recording Israeli settlers ethnically cleansing the West Bank, so the Israelis politely convinced them to go elsewhere by hurling rocks at them.

In response, the bill’s wealthiest critic, Elon Musk, announced he was forming a new political party called the America Party to fuck Trump. Anyone who joins a political party formed by a South African gazillionaire with a spastic Strangelovian Nazi salute is an ignorant peasant. The last thing we need is another political party of, by, and for the obscenely rich who shouldn’t exist in the first place.

The British High Court refused to block the Government’s ban of Palestine Action because the UK has no Bill of Rights listing things the Government is not allowed to do, and because they’re a bunch of privileged & bewigged running dog lackeys of the corrupt regime. On the bright side, I can now break British law just by typing “I support Palestine Action,” and then go all Monty Python on them.

The British Government polished its sterling character by establishing diplomatic relations with Syria after the latter’s government was taken over by Al-Qaeda terrorists. Stay classy, UK.

Yemen and Israel are bombing each other again. Isn’t that nice?

Multiple reports indicate that the US Empire has used up so many of its munitions in its Ukrainian and Israeli military adventures that both vassal states need a ceasefire in order to restock. Could the Empire end simply because its grifting weapons manufacturing practices are so corrupt it can’t supply its own military?