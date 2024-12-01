Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Humanity Flounders On Amidst the Chaos
Plus a kitten clearly touched by fate
Perhaps the most amazing thing I’ve witnessed in my lifetime is the persistent humanity of the Palestinian people, as illustrated byhere.
Wal-Mart is eliminating its DEI program. It’s not the first, and is far from the last.
The US Empire struck back at Russia by attacking its ally Syria with batshit-crazy Al-Qaedaesque militias in and around Aleppo.
Russian reaction was swift and effective. At least 300 of these genuine terrorists have been killed in Russian airstrikes, and the Syrian Army claims to have launched a counteroffensive.
Indian farmers and workers continue to protest against the neoliberal policies of the Hindu nationalist Modi government. For everything you wanted, or maybe never wanted, to know about this subject, please take a look atarticle here.
Now Kosovo authorities are blaming the Serbian government for a terrorist attack on a canal.
Remember when the IDF killed several World Central Kitchen workers in Palestine? Well, they liked it so much they decided to do an encore and murdered 3 more. Nobody beats the Most Moral Army in the World when it comes to targeting unarmed people.
Iceland is holding elections to its Althing after the latest government collapsed. Polls suggest the 3 ruling parties are going to get axed. Since Icelanders are suffering American-style inflation, I guess that figures. Perhaps this new lava flow in Iceland is indicative of voters’ feelings for their government.
Namibian authorities have extended poll hours for an extra two days amid reports of all sorts of electoral shenanigans going on during the current election. Namibia is yet another African country suffering from both severe income inequality and generations-long one-party rule, which always means corruption.
Chad announced it is ending its defense agreement with France and will be asking for all French troops to leave the country, becoming the fourth African nation to do this.
The British Parliament voted its initial approval for a law to legalize assisted suicide in England and Wales. Initial jubilation by the populace was dampened after they learned rumors MPs would be the first to volunteer for the procedure were unfounded.
In spite of the best efforts, and blunders, of the US Empire, Venezuela has clearly gotten its inflation under control.
Communities along Lakes Erie and Ontario in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York is getting hit by up to 30 inches of snow (no, it missed us by about five miles. We only got a dusting). Erie, Pennsylvania, which swung Pennsylvania to Trump BTW, is getting dumped on right now. This is what is called lake effect. (Below: State Route 5, Western New York)
Now just imagine sitting there in an electric vehicle watching the power drain, and be glad you don’t have one.
Pro-Palestine protestors briefly blocked the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in downtown New York.
Vietnam announced plans to build a 957 mile high speed railroad network, including a connection between Hanoi and
SaigonHo Chi Minh City. So much for the US Empire bombing that country back into the Stone Age. I freely admit to envy.
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Federal Government cannot destroy 29 miles of razor-wire Texas authorities erected at Eagle Pass to stop the flow of immigration there.
This government demanding the removal of barbed wire is the same Federal Government that is shipping land mines to Ukraine. At least you don’t hear Texans seriously considering deploying those generational child killers on their border.
Just remember when Democrats scream about the cruel Texas Republicans, they may as well be saying “Razor wire to keep cheap labor for our corporate donors out—Bad! Land mines that will still be killing Ukrainian children in 2124 but make profits for our donors now—Good!” Bleat, Dem sheep, bleat.
The new Georgian government suspended talks to join the EU. The US responded by ending its “strategic partnership” with the Caucasian nation.
Guyana and Suriname announced they had set up sovereign wealth funds to share the revenues from offshore oil with their citizens. It appears the finds are modeled on that of the US state of Alaska. It sure beats a war.
Ireland had yet another election and yet another coalition government of establishment parties will be the result, which probably means more of the same problems which triggered the election in the first place.
Finally, a Florida woman, who also happens to be an animal welfare officer, crawled through 50 feet of pipe to rescue a trapped kitten. Officer and kitty are doing well.
You know, I have been following you despite my initial reservations. This is actual work done for the people. All this great writing stuff here. That is fine. But... you mention the Palestinians, you mention batshit crazy terrorists around Aleppo, and you fail to mention Hamas at all. Palestinians cannot criticize Hamas for fear of their lives, right? So, the thing is this. You need "leaven" your bread a little, dude. The Irish have "genuinely good" persons too. Every group on earth has good persons and bad. The Palestinians seem like great folks. Um ---- what about Hamas?
Damn, your work is so fine it beggars my intellect and makes me so proud to have been born a Buckeye.