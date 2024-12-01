Mohammed R Mhawish

It's OK to have a rough day. But twenty-five years? Twenty-five years, I think, is a little too much

I was born under a sky lit by explosions instead of stars. My mom brought me into the world in the middle of war, during the Second Intifada, and if I’d known what was waiting for me, I might’ve slipped back into her womb. But babies don’t get a choice, so out I came — headfirst into war, blockade, and a life shaped by survi…