I looked at my little coin collection today, and found a 1922 silver dollar my father gave me when I was maybe six:

Notice the word at the bottom—PEACE. These coins were minted to show the revulsion for war after the horrors of World War I. Last Tuesday, a wave of revulsion against both Forever War and Forever Lies swept the most arrogant and incompetent Administration in American history out of power. The Peace Dollar may come back yet.

As a veteran, that’s certainly MY hope. Happy Veterans/Remembrance/Armistice Day.

Back in May, I wrote a little post that’s been restacked a lot lately.

Last week, that paradigm shift became a Very Real Thing that is here to stay.

What are the things Americans just proved to ourselves and the world?

America is not a racist country. If it was, one out of five Black men and over half of Latino men would not have voted for Trump.

America is not a misogynistic country. We’re perfectly willing to elect women leaders, but not total raging bitches like Hillary Clinton or empty DEI AI hires like Kamala Harris.

Share

Young American men are sick of being demonized and have become a political force to be reckoned with.

Arab-Americans in Michigan understand how to wield their votes as weapons, as opposed to the Squad and crustacean “progressive” Democrats who have denied the possibility for 8 years. All I can say to those Arab-Americans is that’s how democracy is supposed to work!



Most Americans really do believe racism and sexism is bullshit and should be socially unacceptable. We’re just not afraid to be falsely accused of those things anymore when that’s the primary defense of a predatory capitalist establishment that is sucking the financial life’s blood out of us.

Identity politics is rapidly heading towards the dustbin of history.

Woke is already broke.

Some Democrats are saying that Harris conducted a flawless campaign because she raised over a billion dollars in a month.

And they are correct! When a political party has morphed into nothing more than a giant moneylaundering operation, that is the definition of success.

Americans don’t share that definition of success.

Americans know that we should judge ourselves by the content of our character, not by the color of our skin, our ethnic identity, gender, our gender identity, our gender preference, or any other gaslit bullshit.

IOW, Americans in 2024 believe in Martin Luther King’s dream of 1963, and it’s bullshit gaslighting to say we don’t.

Americans don’t approve of genocide.

Americans don’t approve of Ukrainians and Russians dying in a war that profits only the MIC and a star-studded panoply of grifting vampires.

Americans don’t think that anybody endorsed by Biggus Dickus deserves their vote. (Below: Biggus Dickus)

Americans don’t like capitalists importing millions of desperate immigrants in order to ruthlessly exploit them for their labor while preventing millions of us from earning a decent living.

Americans, like just about everyone else, hate inflation, and don’t believe things are getting better when so many us are homeless because the rent is too damned high.

Americans don’t like censorship. We don’t need a bunch of arrogant cultists or corrupt bureaucrats living in a fantasy world to protect us from Bad Thoughts. We’re quite capable of doing that on our own, thank you very much.

Celebrity endorsements in America aren’t worth a bucket of warm spit.

The American legacy media has lost its power to control how most of us learn about the world, and they know it for the first time. Their astonishment and helplessness were on full display on election night.

Joe Rogan has more political influence than all the television and cable news networks combined, and snubbing him is politically unwise.

As for the Green Grift being pushed by people who routinely fly in private jets, the American people have concluded,

That includes the World Economic Forum and all the other globalist New Feudal World Order motherfuckers. That means you, European Union bureaucrats. That means you, Ursula von der Liar.

For years, Democratic leaders told their followers that the latter must hold the formers’ feet to the fire in order to make them keep their promises. In just the last few days, Trump voters did exactly that by telling Donald Trump how much the thought of him making Mike Pompeo, Certified Vampire of the Empire, Secretary of Anything At All royally pissed them off.

Trump announced Pompeo would not have a job in his Administration in less than 48 hours. Well, Democrats, at least someone found a constructive use for your advice. Thanks!

American’s believe My Body My Choice is something that applies to all adults and most choices, and those choices should not be mandated by any authority.

Buy me a Coffee

The genocidal maniacs of Israel used the American election as a chance to murder a lot of Arab women and children when most of the world wasn’t watching, as they do every US election.

If you don’t believe me, just look at Al Jazeera or Middle East Eye. Better yet, follow Palestine Will Be Free or Alon Mizrahi . They’ll tell you everything you ever or never wanted to know about what Israel is doing.

Finally, an emperor penguin is recovering after it waddled and swam 2200 miles from Antarctica to Australia. It’s nice to know America isn’t the only country with immigration problems on its southern border.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

Share

If you appreciate my scribbling, please share this post and consider becoming a paid monthly subscriber or making a one-time donation by buying me a coffee so I can keep scribbling.

Buy me a Coffee