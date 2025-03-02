Speaking of the Russians, they’re giving somebody an easy excuse to remove Zelensky from power. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the crude ex-comedian was “insane” and disconnected from reality. Talk about a softball pitch to Trump. Clever. My compliments to whoever thought of it.

What is that Secret Service dude over Zelensky’s shoulder doing, anyway?

This freaky rude little troll, who used to play piano with his penis on stage, showed up at the White House in a uniform any self-respecting American security guard would be ashamed of, and things went downhill from there. In the end, Trump ordered the Ukrainians to be kicked out of the White House instead of going to a planned private meeting with them.

Maybe that’s why Lindsay Graham has thrown in the Ukrainian towel. He knows there could be another profitable war(s) in Africa to exploit. Graham’s useful to keep tabs on because he is such a consistent

The Sudanese faction called the Rapid Support Forces signed a charter to form a new government with “allied” groups in Kenya. Kenya is a US Empire vassal state. That tells me the US Empire intends to use the RSF as its proxy to rule and exploit Sudan.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer showed his support for empirical insanity by promising Zelensky $2.8 billion more in grift from the British taxpayers when the little troll stopped by London for more beggary on his way home from his Oval Office spanking.

It has the additional benefit of being true. Zelensky did try to say Russia attacked Poland, and thus was at war with all NATO, when that one missile landed like 100 meters inside Poland, remember? Anyone who tries to provoke World War III is empirically insane.

Africa’s just a wonderful opportunity for fun new wars this year, but it doesn’t get much attention. For example, Rwanda has conquered, by proxy of course, a big chunk of the Democratic Republic of the Congo(DRC). The UN Security Council unanimously condemned the invasion and ordered Rwanda and its proxies to withdraw from the country a week ago.

According to the Congolese government, over 7000 people have died in the fighting since just January. Why? Well, here’s one reason:

The Security Council vote came after the Rwandans took control of the cities of Goma and Bukavu.

French troops have now been kicked out of the entire Sahel region.

Tuareg rebels in Mali accused government soldiers and Russia’s Wagner mercenaries of massacring two dozen civilians.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party(PKK) declared a ceasefire in its 40 year long struggle with Turkiye. (Below: Kommie Kurds. No offense meant. I think they take a good picture.)

The PKK can declare a ceasefire but Zelensky can’t? Not a good look for the Z-troll.

Argentinian President Javier Milei, the Chinese chainsaw purchaser, is waging his own little ethnic cleansing campaign on the indigenous Mapuche people in Patagonia. What a charmer.

According to Israeli media, Israeli soldiers looted at least $28 million worth of Palestinian jewelry, gold, and weaponry from Gaza. I can’t tell you how proud of themselves they are; they do a much better job.

Meanwhile, back in North Carolina, Elon Musk’s DOGE has cut Forest Service jobs, and plans for cuts in the Federal Emergency Management Administration(FEMA) have local Republicans worried. Bottom line: No increase in Federal aid or activity to help the victims of Hurricane Helene or of the LA fires detected. No wonder Trump’s not saying anything about them.

And if you’re planning on hiking the Appalachian Trail, you’d better check where the washed out parts still are before you go.

Egg prices in the US continue to soar. They’ve passed $7 a carton here in NE Ohio. The Trump Administration announced a plan, but say egg prices will continue to rise by at least another 40%. The plan still requires killing chickens with bird flu. Most chickens recover from bird flu and never get it again, just like people. It’s just influenza; it’s not like it’s ebola or smallpox, so I don’t get that.

Trump, the ridiculous price of a bacon-egg & cheese is on YOU now. We’re now thinking of you when we feel our wallets getting penetrated by greedflation. Do your feet feel the heat yet?