The Biden Admin vampires will keep the Ukraine War going until Trump is inaugurated or the Zelensky regime collapses, whichever comes first.

The same vampires will keep enabling the genocidal maniacs in Jerusalem.

New US imperial wars are exceedingly unlikely, as the Deep State bureaucrats will focus more on protecting their own positions against possible assaults by Trump.

Americans are going to turn inward and pay even less attention than usual to you for a few months. The Israelis know this. Why do you think they conducted at least five massacres in the last two days?

Some of you(yes you,

)are appalled by this inward focus, drawing comparisons between Trump’s nicked ear and hundreds of thousands of dead Palestinians and condemning Americans for concentrating on the former. This accomplishes nothing whatsoever, except to piss off your friends and to comfort your enemies, which is counterproductive at best. Focus instead on how the Deep State’s bungled assassination can help your cause, because believe you me it

, but you have to get over your righteous indignation before you can start figuring out how.