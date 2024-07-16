Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Welcome to Your NEW Alternate Universe(made in the USA)!
Plus a cool cat, and Happy Birthday to France!
Here’s where our timeline split:
I know it’s a new universe because all these Democrats are wailing that they want to be in the other, more equitable, universe where Trump didn’t turn his head and his brain was reduced to a more Bidenesque level of functionality.
One of the first casualties of this new reality is my last post where I predicted the Democrats would get rid of Biden. Now they know the Electoral College Map will end up looking something like this in November no matter who they run,
so why bother replacing Biden? There is no longer any point.
Meanwhile, a federal judge dismissed the bullshit classified documents case against Trump because the special counsel’s appointment was unconstitutional, which is funny, because Democrats accuse Trump of wanting to destroy the Constitution.
Democrats have now painted themselves into a corner. They demonized Trump for 8 years, calling him everything from a Russian agent to Hitler to Jim Crow to an existential threat to
oligarchydemocracy who must be stopped at all costs, but now whenever they do that they will rightly be accused of advocating political violence. I find their situation
As for Donald Trump, who has already said his near death experience deeply affected him, his first major decision afterwards was to name JD Vance, from “The Great State of Ohio,” as his running mate. I’m glad because this means that beards are back, baby!
Vance, who grew up working class in the land of shattered dreams and meth addiction otherwise known as small town Ohio and has criticized Trump in the past, is the most antiwar of the candidates known to be on Trump’s short list.
Fun fact: He opposed the Ukraine War from the beginning, and has consistently voted against spending money on it.
In short, we could, and have, done far, FAR worse than JD Vance. Remember this guy? The man without a heart? I rest my case.
For those of you not in the US, here are some ripple effects headed your way whether you or I like them or not:
The Biden Admin vampires will keep the Ukraine War going until Trump is inaugurated or the Zelensky regime collapses, whichever comes first.
The same vampires will keep enabling the genocidal maniacs in Jerusalem.
New US imperial wars are exceedingly unlikely, as the Deep State bureaucrats will focus more on protecting their own positions against possible assaults by Trump.
Americans are going to turn inward and pay even less attention than usual to you for a few months. The Israelis know this. Why do you think they conducted at least five massacres in the last two days?
Some of you(yes you,)are appalled by this inward focus, drawing comparisons between Trump’s nicked ear and hundreds of thousands of dead Palestinians and condemning Americans for concentrating on the former. This accomplishes nothing whatsoever, except to piss off your friends and to comfort your enemies, which is counterproductive at best. Focus instead on how the Deep State’s bungled assassination can help your cause, because believe you me it can, but you have to get over your righteous indignation before you can start figuring out how.
The US Empire will respond sluggishly to challenges to its power while waiting for its domestic clusterfuck to shake itself out, which will give other countries openings to become more independent from it.
Oh yeah. Whodunnit? The Deep State, of course. The information already out there indicts them. A 20 year old incel loner with a long rifle was allowed to climb onto a white roof in plain sight of Secret Service agents and local police, take aim at Trump with a clear line of sight, and fire several shots before any action was taken against him. That has set up, or LIHOP, written all over it.
There was a time when they weren’t quite so obvious. Ambushing a candidate with a convenient psycho in a hotel kitchen was at least clever.
Enough about US. Yesterday was Bastille Day. Happy Birthday, French Republic, and nice job of consternating the globalist neoliberals in your recent elections, my very distant cousins. Vive la France!
Israel continued its genocidal rampage in Gaza. (See? I haven’t forgotten)
Kenya is being wracked by protests demanding that its US Empire puppet president resign.
Finally, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region proved that compassion does indeed still exist in America by rescuing a kitten that was running around I-25 in suffocating heat. Kitty’s a little freaked out but much, much cooler.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
I used to subscribe to Caitlin J’s Substack but I found it to be mostly handwringing (good quality, but handwringing nonetheless). How many ways can you call attention to obvious horror? Shall we all watch continuously in morbid fascination? Yes, witnessing is important. Yes, calling attention to the atrocities is important. However, writing about it constantly from every minute angle does fuck all to stop the violence. I’m a psychotherapist by trade, so I swim in trauma most days. There’s a reason folks are attracted to it. Better to work it out another way than submersion.
Caitlin Johnstone is always a good read. As is reading your take of things. Telling it like it is from the heart does sound self rightious but that's ok from me if it rings true and sincere.