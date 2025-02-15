Meanwhile, back in the States, Democrats are claiming that the President, supposedly elected by the people, and the Secretary of the Treasury, appointed by the same dude, are destroying democracy by telling the American people where the Federal Government spends their money. How dare they?

I will now make it make sense. When Democrats say democracy, they mean oligarchy, specifically the branches of the oligarchy which fund them. Trump is working for other factions of the oligarchy, which want to cut off the grift flowing to some of the Democrat oligarchs for various reasons. That is why he is a threat to “democracy.”