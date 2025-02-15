Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Rogue Emperor Disrupts Flow of Grift and Other Horror Stories
as in giant bird terrorizes Mississippi
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there will be no peace deal without Ukrainian “involvement.”
Zelensky is a US Empire vassal and he will damned well do what he is told. All indications are that US President Donald Trump wants a deal with Russia to end the Ukraine War, and he is going to get it.
Old VZ’s on a roll. Zelensky just called for an “army of Europe” to be created to prop up his puppet regime since the US is abandoning him.
Great idea! The last “army of Europe” invaded the Soviet Union in 1941, and that worked out so well!
Lockheed-Martin and other MIC stocks plummeted after Trump suggested he would like to get rid of weapons systems that don’t work and cut the defense budget by as much as half.
VP JD Vance went to the European Security Conference in Munich and lectured EU leaders for suppressing free speech and running scared of their own voters.
If you’re running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you, nor, for that matter, is there anything that you can do for the American people who elected me and elected President Trump.
…nor is there anything you can do for the people who elected YOU, you freaking worthless imperial corporate lackeys. There, JD, finished it for you.
European leaders’ heads exploded, and no one in America even noticed.
Meanwhile, back in the States, Democrats are claiming that the President, supposedly elected by the people, and the Secretary of the Treasury, appointed by the same dude, are destroying democracy by telling the American people where the Federal Government spends their money. How dare they?
I will now make it make sense. When Democrats say democracy, they mean oligarchy, specifically the branches of the oligarchy which fund them. Trump is working for other factions of the oligarchy, which want to cut off the grift flowing to some of the Democrat oligarchs for various reasons. That is why he is a threat to “democracy.”
Note that the word you appears nowhere in the above paragraph.
Trump just suspended funding for the National Endowment for
EmpireDemocracy, which was set up by Ronald Reagan to fund regime-change operations around the world, but especially in Nicaragua at the time.
You laughed, Daniel Ortega, Sandinista and el presidente de la Nicaragua, I know you did.
Fun quote of the week:
If America can survive ten years of scolding by Greta Thunberg, you guys can survive a few months of Elon Musk. —JD Vance to EU leaders
Meanwhile, back in Riyadh, Trump’s plan to ethnically cleanse Palestine of Arabs by moving them all to Arab countries hit an oily snag:
His Royal Highness emphasised that Saudi Arabia will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and will not establish relations with Israel without that.
The Saudis, the Jordanians, the Egyptians, none of them will budge on this issue for one simple reason—they don’t want their own people to put their heads on poles. The Israelis may not care, but they do.
This means Trump’s Zionist plan is already doomed to failure. Trump and Vance will eventually have to choose between angering the Zionists and political suicide by support for genocide. Israel, you’ve done this:
…and you don’t even know it yet. Simply adorable.
France has begun negotiations with Senegal to remove all of its troops from that country. The remnants of the French Empire are disappearing like sugar in a fire.
There’s a nasty war going on in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. It seems to be for control over rare earth minerals, with none of the players giving a damn about the welfare of the local population. (Below: “Rebels” in Goma)
RSF forces in Sudan, who I strongly suspect are funded by the CIA, raided a refugee camp and completely destroyed its infrastructure. It certainly sounds like something the CIA would encourage its minions to do—score an easy win for the Empire! The result below never crosses their minds.
American Jews took out a full-page ad in the New York Times denouncing Israel’s and Trump’s ethnic cleansing plan:
American Jews will be a HUGE factor in the death of Israel. History loves irony.
Electricity prices in the Baltic States have more than doubled since their governments cut off their supply of electricity from Russia. Need I comment on the intelligence displayed? OK, Khan, no worries, pal.
Finally, police in Batesville, Mississippi reached out to the public for help in tracking down a truly dangerous and criminal big bird:
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
