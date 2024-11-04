Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: All Things NOT About the US Election
Sick of the US election? This news thread's for you, complete with a masked escapee.
Botswana held an election, and the party which has been in power for 58 years lost in a landslide. Then that incumbent party did a very unusual thing by American standards these days—they admitted defeat without even blaming the Russians, and peacefully transferred power.
A 10 year old Palestinian girl named Rasha was recently murdered by the genocidal maniacs called Zionists. That in itself is nothing unusual during this Time of Terror in Palestine. What is unusual is that she wrote a will:
My will, if I become a martyr or pass away: Please do not cry for me, because your tears cause me pain. I hope my clothes will be given to those in need. My accessories should be shared between Rahaf, Sara, Judy, Lana, and Batool. My bead kits should go to Ahmed and Rahaf. My monthly allowance, 50 shekels, 25 to Rahaf and 25 to Ahmed. My stories and notebooks to Rahaf. My toys to Batool. And please, do not yell at my brother Ahmed, please follow these wishes.
Rest in peace in a better place, Rasha.
Ukrainian President Zelensky complained because the US Empire won’t let him launch long range strikes against North Korean soldiers training in eastern Siberia before being deployed to the front.
I don’t blame him for being worried. North Korean soldiers are bad-ass motherfuckers. Just read up on the Korean War. My best advice is to make peace before they get there, Vlod.
Slovakian President Robert Fico said the Ukraine War won’t end until the US Empire stops financing and arming Ukraine. Congratulations, Robert! You just won today’s Captain Obvious Award.
US sanctions against Cuba continue both unabated and escalated, as they have since 1960, and the Cuban socialist government is still there. Any questions on the efficacy of sanctions?
The US Treasury Department learned this lesson so well that it announced hundreds of new sanctions which are ultimately aimed at Russia. Bugs Bunny was heard to say,
Israeli intelligence, or rather what’s left of it as Israel’s actions make the phrase more oxymoronic on an hourly basis, says that Iran is going to launch a retaliatory strike against Israel from Iraq.
This means drones and less advanced missiles being fired by Iranian-backed militias. IOW, not much of a much when compared to what Iran is capable of. I believe it because a limited response calculated to reduce risk is such a Persian thing to do.
India announced that Indian and Chinese troops have almost completely disengaged from each other along their disputed border. Both countries are nuclear powers, so
The UK’s Tories elected a Black woman to lead them to…well, nobody really knows…but she’s Black therefore we’re all supposed to think kind thoughts about the Conservatives.
8 out of 11 Mexican Supreme Court resigned rather than face elections as required by a constitutional amendment pushed through by former Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador(AMLO).
Rumors that AMLO was plagued by dreams of a laughing, smoking gringo congratulating and shoving martinis at him could not be confirmed.
Fun fact: FDR famously threatened to add more Justices to the US Supreme Court after they ruled much of the New Deal unconstitutional. The Mexican courts stymied some of AMLOs reforms the same way.
The Bolivian government accused former President Evo Morales of staging his own assassination attempt.
Former Marxist guerrilla and current President of Colombia Gustavo Petro accused the political opposition of waging lawfare against him.
It’s almost as if some imperial power is trying to destabilize popularly elected governments in South America or something.
Lahore, Pakistan closed its schools for a week due to obviously dangerous levels of air pollution.
The more things change…(below, Great Smog of London, 1952)
The UN Security Council voted to maintain its peacekeeping force in Western Sahara. Russia abstained, as did Algeria, which supports the Polsario guerrillas who control a fourth of the country and want independence from Morocco.
French
WEF #1 DronePresident Macron made the US Empire’s position on the subject clear by going to Morocco and supporting that government’s annexation of the whole country. Why all the interest? Offshore
Residents of Kolkata, India took to the streets to defend trams rights against a government that wants to do away with them altogether.
Finally, panic gripped authorities on the Isle of Wight, when 4 raccoons escaped from the Amazon World Zoo Park. Warning to islanders—these raccoons will eat or steal anything, and are quite possibly more intelligent than your authorities. After all, they haven’t been caught yet.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
If you appreciate my scribbling, please share and consider making a one-time donation by buying me a coffee or becoming a paid subscriber to help me keep scribbling.
Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I thought the Peanut the squirrel scandal might get a mention.
I was sick of hearing about the US election by about 1986 or so. Oh well, not much longer now.