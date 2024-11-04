Botswana held an election, and the party which has been in power for 58 years lost in a landslide . Then that incumbent party did a very unusual thing by American standards these days—they admitted defeat without even blaming the Russians, and peacefully transferred power.

A 10 year old Palestinian girl named Rasha was recently murdered by the genocidal maniacs called Zionists. That in itself is nothing unusual during this Time of Terror in Palestine. What is unusual is that she wrote a will :

My will, if I become a martyr or pass away: Please do not cry for me, because your tears cause me pain. I hope my clothes will be given to those in need. My accessories should be shared between Rahaf, Sara, Judy, Lana, and Batool. My bead kits should go to Ahmed and Rahaf. My monthly allowance, 50 shekels, 25 to Rahaf and 25 to Ahmed. My stories and notebooks to Rahaf. My toys to Batool. And please, do not yell at my brother Ahmed, please follow these wishes.