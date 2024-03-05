The US Supreme Court ruled, unanimously, that no state can remove Donald Trump, or any other candidate for President, from their ballots. It seems that not a single Justice thinks bringing total chaos to federal elections is a good idea. Democrats accused the Supreme Court of fostering future insurrections, even though the last one ended in 1865.

The International Criminal Court issued warrants for two Russian officers for attacking Ukrainian infrastructure! Hey, ICC, I think Gaza would like a word. As for my opinion of the ICC decision?

Meanwhile, the Most Moral Army in the World polished its credentials by shooting starving people trying to get food for their families in what is being called the Flour Massacre. Apparently it didn’t go over very well in Malaysia and several hundred other countries.

The Most Moral Army in the World said that they felt threatened by desperate, hungry people, but their Waffen SS IDF unit showed great restraint and only shot a few starving civilians while most were trampled by each other because they’re, well, stupid terrorist supporters. Fun fact: Most of the victims were shot. With bullets.

Israel is definitely in the running for the 2024 Giant Dinosaur Turd Award for dumping the largest pile of propaganda guaranteed to provide the greatest insult to the intelligence of the planetary human population by any one government. Here’s the prize(Jeff Goldblum not included);

American National Security Spokesman John Kirby is crushed. His reputation for saying the most ridiculous shit EVER, like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was unprovoked or that they blew up their own pipeline, looked unbeatable before this bunch of proud ethnic cleansers came along.

It didn’t help when the New York Times published a lengthy article describing how the CIA has had bases in Ukraine since 2014, spying on and messing with the Russians since Day One. Kinda takes the un out of unprovoked, doesn’t it? Just ask yourselves what would happen to Canada if the FSB set up bases there. (source: Due Dissidence video on Rumble)