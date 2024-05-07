Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Perfidy, Gaslighting, and Silliness
Warning: Dangerous levels of satire may be present
Protests erupted in Tel Aviv when the Israeli Government rejected Hamas’ agreement to a ceasefire, said it was going to slaughter everyone in Rafah anyway, and banned Al-Jazeera to try to suppress coverage of what they are starting to do, well…now.
These particular Israelis pictured below have discovered that their government doesn’t give a shit about their loved ones, either; only the twisted dream of Eretz Israel and holding on to their own power matter to those bastards.
Yet Netanyahu & his fellow genocidal maniacs neglected to ban the #1 purveyor of raw footage of their crimes—the IDF soldiers themselves livestreaming their atrocities on TikTok and then bragging about them.
Silly genocidal maniacs.
Fun fact: the US TikTok ban, IF it isn’t struck down by the courts, doesn’t take effect until 2025. What were they thinking?
Easy prediction: Eretz Israel will NEVER HAPPEN now. Israel has made sure of that.
Israel had to reject Hamas’ acceptance of most of their own ceasefire proposal because they never had any intention of honoring any ceasefire in the first place because Eretz Israel. (Below, Rafah, minutes after Hamas accepted the ceasefire proposal)
In spite of calls from the university administration to disperse the students, protestors remain at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland because, apparently, the Cleveland cops have better things to do than emulating the NYPD and busting up students. At least for now. (photo courtesy Cleveland.com)
Days after behaving like their usual jackbooted selves and arresting over 40 people at a pro-Palestine protest on the Auraria campus in Denver, the Denver Police Chief declined to order it again after more protestors just came back, saying,
I’ve been explaining to the leadership at (Auraria) that we absolutely aren’t going to just go in and sweep out this peaceful protest just because they are occupying a space on your campus that you’d like to use for something else right now, and because of your fears that maybe this could grow to the point where it interferes with other campus activities. I’ve made that pretty clear.
I lived in the Denver Metro Area for 20 years, so I know if this isn’t proof of the existence of miracles, there are no such proofs.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, 71, was just inaugurated for his fifth term. The US Empire’s regime change operation in Russia is obviously going well. Key takeaways for Westerners in his speech:
We don’t refuse dialogue with Western nations. The ball is in their court.
and,
A conversation, including on issues of security and strategic stability, is possible. But not from a position of strength, without any arrogance, conceit and [feeling] of personal exclusivity, but only on equal terms, with respect for each other’s interests.
Obviously Putin’s a monster we simply cannot talk to. After all, how can US Empire managers act without arrogance, conceit, and feelings of personal exclusivity, much less on equal terms? And he wants to be treated with respect! How outrageous Vlad is to say that! He is clearly dangerously out of touch with reality.
Nigeria has rejected the idea of hosting American and French military bases on their territory. What are the French going to do with the French Foreign Legion, which by French law can’t be posted to mainland France, once all the African countries kick their asses out?
Maybe that’s why Macron wants to send French troops to Ukraine? Can’t have all those furriners who know how to fight running around Paris, now can he?
The British Government has started taking smart phones away from migrants they intend to deport to Rwanda. This is good because it’s traditional. The Irish, Scots, Welsh, and poor bloodydamned English transported to Australia didn’t need no stinking smartphones, and they weren’t even African or Middle Eastern! Who do these people think they are to demand that they keep their smartphones? (below, demonstrators against the deportations at Gatwick)
The Federal government is gaslighting about American students chanting “Death to America,” when the only “Death to America” recorded since October 7 was an anonymous pamphlet found in Ann Arbor that read “Freedom for Palestine means Death to America,” which sounds more like Zionist propaganda than anything else.
This day in 1945, Nazi Germany unconditionally surrendered to the Allies. There was great rejoicing.
Ukraine’s security service announced that two Ukrainian colonels have been arrested for plotting to assassinate President Zelensky. Of course, they say the colonels were working for the Russians, but I’m sure some German Nazis said the same thing about Wehrmacht officers trying to assassinate Hitler.
Chances of this being the only plot are microscopically small.
The World Bank wants to cut the consumption of beef and dairy products because greenhouse gas emissions. Funny how they never said anything about this,
and not a peep about all the carbon emissions caused by wars and private jets. I wonder why a bank wouldn’t mention those…
The Met had a gala and I didn’t even bother to read about it.
There was something about a woman named Stormy auditioning for a book or movie deal in a courtroom, and it didn’t seem very important. I thought I’d mention it just in case somebody who does think it’s important reads this so they’ll know that I think the whole lawfare thing against Trump is absurdly ineffective authoritarian bullshit that is only making that carnival barker a martyr.
The Boy Scouts of America are changing their name to Scouting America. Just exactly who or what they are scouting America for is yet to be revealed.
Finally, in California, a Coors Beer truck overturned on icy I-80, spilling dozens of pallets of Rocky Mountain Pisswater onto the road. Authorities were able to clean it up before anyone could salvage it for themselves because no one with any taste likes Coors anyway.
Just one more thing! Special shout-out and thanks to my five most recent paying subscribers in Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Canada!
Thank you for reading, good day or good night wherever you may be, and good luck.
Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It should be noted, however, that the Israeli population, in addition to its daily whining and vituperation against PM B. Netanyahu (who basically doesn’t give a damn about the fate of the hostages) and, according to the polls, The vast majority approves the ongoing genocide and the burning down of the Gaza ghetto. They also seem enticed by the offers of Israeli developers who offer beautiful properties on the coast of Gaza.... So? ... So? Schizophrenia? Cognitive dissonance? Or other form of collective sociopathy? It will be necessary to review our DSM-IV….
Enjoyed the read. Keep em coming.
Cheers
Coors....yuck
But lots of folks like em light. I like tasting a good malt blend with hoppy overtones. I prefer bitter over citricy hops but man it need to taste like beer.