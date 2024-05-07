Yet Netanyahu & his fellow genocidal maniacs neglected to ban the #1 purveyor of raw footage of their crimes—the IDF soldiers themselves livestreaming their atrocities on TikTok and then bragging about them.

These particular Israelis pictured below have discovered that their government doesn’t give a shit about their loved ones, either; only the twisted dream of Eretz Israel and holding on to their own power matter to those bastards.

Protests erupted in Tel Aviv when the Israeli Government rejected Hamas’ agreement to a ceasefire, said it was going to slaughter everyone in Rafah anyway, and banned Al-Jazeera to try to suppress coverage of what they are starting to do, well…now.

Israel had to reject Hamas’ acceptance of most of their own ceasefire proposal because they never had any intention of honoring any ceasefire in the first place because Eretz Israel. (Below, Rafah, minutes after Hamas accepted the ceasefire proposal)

In spite of calls from the university administration to disperse the students, protestors remain at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland because, apparently, the Cleveland cops have better things to do than emulating the NYPD and busting up students. At least for now. (photo courtesy Cleveland.com)

Days after behaving like their usual jackbooted selves and arresting over 40 people at a pro-Palestine protest on the Auraria campus in Denver, the Denver Police Chief declined to order it again after more protestors just came back, saying,

I’ve been explaining to the leadership at (Auraria) that we absolutely aren’t going to just go in and sweep out this peaceful protest just because they are occupying a space on your campus that you’d like to use for something else right now, and because of your fears that maybe this could grow to the point where it interferes with other campus activities. I’ve made that pretty clear.