New York Police celebrated the anniversary of the Naqba by proudly displaying their Israeli training and beating the crap out of peaceful pro-Palestine protestors. (Helpful hint: Beware the white shirts!)
Certified Vampire of the Empire Victoria Nuland called for allowing Ukraine to use American missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia. OTOH, she also said that sending NATO instructors into Ukraine would be “an unacceptable risk.”
Plain US Navy English translation for Ukrainians: We’re going to let you stupid motherfuckers keep dying so long as we’re grifting oodles of megabucks, but we’re not going to risk OUR privileged asses. Got that?
As if to prove they have a healthy fear of nuclear war, Biden Administration officials let it be known that they feared the death of Iran’s President in a helicopter crash could lead to World War III if Iran blamed Israel or the US. Even the Israelis said “It wasn’t us,” which is telling, because they never say anything after they have actually done something.
Fun fact: The Iranian president and foreign minister were flying in a Bell 212 helicopter, which was made in America in the 1970s. What could possibly have gone wrong with a half century old helicopter?
Ireland, Norway and Spain announced that they will formally recognize Palestine as a state. The Israeli Foreign Ministry immediately announced that Norway and Ireland are now Hamas, but forgot to mention Spain. They’re slipping. The stress must be getting to them.
Fun fact: All of the countries in green already recognize Palestine as a state.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed the suggestion of the Ukrainian government that NATO impose a “no-fly zone” on Russia as “dangerous talk from warmongers.”
In related news, Germany deported 7 Ukrainian soldiers training there for wearing Nazi paraphernalia. Is Germany finally getting cold feet about its brainless support for Ukrainian Nazis?
The Economist reported that Ukrainian
Imperial StoogePresident Zelensky is yelling at his generals now. History rhymes again.
Project Veritas, of all people, has exposed the Democratic Party plan for spinning the Gaza Genocide in the election campaign. It boils down to saying that Biden can’t piss off the Israel lobby now, but if he is re-elected then he’ll say NO to Israel because he won’t have to worry about re-election, and if Trump wins it will be worse for the Palestinians than what’s happening to them now!
IOW, But Trump! In my considered judgment, this campaign strategy is
Blackwater founder Eric Prince let himself be interviewed by Tucker Carlson for the gods know what reason, and said the military aid to Ukraine is nothing but a “massive grift paid by the Pentagon” and,
Most of that money goes to five major defense contractors to replace at five times the cost the weapons that we have already sent the Ukrainians. It does not change the outcome of the battle.
Sometimes, even vampires tell the truth. The grift must flow.
(From Interview with the Vampire)
The Russian gross national product grew 5.4% in the first quarter of 2024, proving beyond the shadow of a doubt that Western sanctions are helping Russia more than they are hurting it. It’s nice to know US Empire foreign policy is working so well.
US Intelligence told Politico that the Israelis have managed to kill, at most, 35% of Hamas fighters since October 7, and collapsed no more than 35% of its tunnels. Well, what do they expect? Going after fighters in tunnels is hard, but slaughtering women and children in job lots is a traditional Zionist specialty. Here’s my salute to them:
Cate Blanchett wore a dress evocative of the Palestinian flag on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. Since Blanchett played her so well, we now know that Good Queen Bess of Spanish Armada fame was in fact the mother of Hamas.
French President Macron simply must have had a sad.
There are now more Americans smoking marijuana daily than there are who drink alcohol every day, thereby proving the American people really aren’t as stupid as the state media keeps telling you.
On Monday, Israel seized equipment belonging to the Associated Press because the AP was letting Al Jazeera, which the Only Democracy in the Middle East has banned from the country, use their feed. Seriously, the Israelis are fucking with the AP, one of their best propaganda allies? Yes!
Yesterday, the AP published a story debunking the Israeli claims of Hamas raping Jewish women on October 7, and the last names of the reporters are Goldenberg and Franzel so now AP reporters with Jewish-sounding names are also Hamas.
Also yesterday, the Israeli government announced it was returning the seized equipment to the AP with the following apology,
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that a general election will be held on the 4th of July. Does he not know that is Independence Day in America and that the most likely result will be British voters declaring themselves independent of Tory misrule?
Of course he does. Labour misrule will be the same thing as Tory misrule with different talking points, and the grift will flow as unabated as sewage into municipal water supplies, so it’s all good.
Fun fact: You Brits only have to put up with six weeks of political campaign commercials. In America, we get them damned near year round, every year, and in even-numbered years they are insufferable.
Senator Lindsay Graham said at Senate subcommittee meeting yesterday that,
We – hopefully, together – will find a way to register our displeasure with the ICC because if they’ll do this to Israel, we’re next.
After protestors in the gallery cheered, Graham said “Yeah, you can clap all you want.” And they did.
Finally, microbiologists at Cardiff University in Wales crafted a beer made from the extract of killer bees, thereby proving there are no people more practical than the Welsh, not to mention making me proud that I’m about a fifth Welsh according to my DNA. Go Wales!
Thank you for reading, good day, and good luck.
NYC IDF-trained Stormtroopers told ZioTurd Billionaires, “Remember - We're just a phone call away when you need to suppress opposition to your GENOCIDE!”
Always too short