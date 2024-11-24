Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Things That Go Boom!
Plus a wayward sea turtle goes home
After the slavering vampires in the Biden Administration unconstitutionally gave the go-ahead for Ukraine to attack Russia with dozens of ATACMS (I like to pronounce it “attack ‘ems” myself) short-range missiles, Russia retaliated by firing just one brand new medium-range hypersonic missile, and it apparently did a LOT of damage.
Since then, no further ATACMS have been fired into Russia.
Fun fact: Russia’s new midrange, MIRV, nuclear-capable missile would not exist if only Donald Trump had agreed to extend the MNF Treaty during his first term. Even Ronald Reagan had the sense to ban the damned things.
Not to be outdone in the fireworks department, Israel demonstrated its military prowess against civilian targets by bombing apartment buildings in Lebanon.
Meanwhile the IDF, which has succeeded in briefly penetrating into Lebanon by as much as 3 whole miles, failed to stop a Hezbollah missile strike on Tel Aviv.
The US Senator from
BlackrockSouth Carolina, Lindsay Graham, told Fox News that the Ukraine War was about money, specifically its lithium and titanium reserves. Good old Lindsay. Always willing to bluntly brag about US Empire ambitions.
Here’s Blackrock’s CEO, Larry Fink(as perfect a name as there ever was), whom you may not know because he wisely stays low. When the US Empire says Ukrainians are dying for freedom, it means that they are dying for Fink’s freedom to exploit Ukraine’s natural resources.
Anything goes to forward this noble goal. The Biden Administration reversed its own policy on anti-personnel mines and is shipping a bunch of the damned things to Ukraine, where they will kill random Ukrainian children for generations to come. Isn’t America great?
The US announced that
Juan GuaidoEdmondo Gonzalez is the real President of Venezuela because it says so. In fact, Gonzalez isn’t the real leader of the Venezuelan opposition. That moniker belongs to a woman, Maria Machado, who is a total WEF neoliberal vampire. Is it just me or does she look extremely constipated here?
A Kremlin spokesman said that there will be no draft in Russia because enough people are volunteering to join the Army every day.
The ruling Australian Labor Party scrapped plans to introduce a law fining global social media companies 5% of their global net worth for spreading what that self-same government declares to be “misinformation.”
This confirms the scurrilous rumor that there is at least a large minority of Australians who value this thing called “free speech.” Who knew?
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is in Washington begging for $25 billion to go to help North Carolinians living in tents with winter coming on after the Federal Government sent lots more money than that to the Blackrock puppet regime in Ukraine and the genocidal maniacs of Israel.
After the French government announced that no pro-Palestine sentiments were to be seen or heard at a match between French and Israeli soccer teams in Paris, only 16,000 fans showed up instead of the expected 60,000. At least none of them missed a goal—the final score was 0-0, which is the reason Americans don’t watch soccer in the first place.
You can censor speech, but you can’t censor a boycott.
Democrat propagandists such as Robert Reich are bleating that the Party needs to listen to the working class again, just like they did after the 1984 and 2000 elections. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Full me thrice, please shoot me because I’m too stupid to live.
Canada admitted that it has absolutely no hard evidence that Indian Prime Minister Modi was behind an assassination of a Sikh independence activist. BTW, I recommend the Geriatric Ranter because he does write great rants.
Oh yeah. This happened:
That’s like indicting the bank robbers who murdered the teller and unarmed security guard while letting the getaway driver and the mobster who armed and equipped them off scot-free.
A whole lot of people around the world were displaced by weather disasters in 2023.
Barbarian winter weather forecast: It’s going to be colder than they are telling you because volcanic eruptions. Below is one in Iceland this year.
1/6/2021 redux: Brazilian authorities have formally charged former President Bolsonaro of staging a coup attempt after he lost the election to a WEF puppet named Lula. Just like then, it wasn’t even a riot worthy of the name. Just like then, it’s the “liberal democratic” party trying to put the opposition in prison.
German auto parts manufacturer Bosch announced plans for mass layoffs because nobody wants to buy electric vehicles that won’t start in the winter. And they cost a lot, too.
Finally, a sea turtle that had somehow swam 5000 miles to the Netherlands was returned to its home waters off of Galveston, Texas.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
Lindsay Graham just ranted that he would sanction any country that dared to arrest Netanyahu - Canada, Germany, whoever. He would crush their economy. "Because we would be next". Now there is some in your face hubris, added to admitting to the crime.
Jab-pusher nominated by Trump. Hotez endorses her. Trump will never admit that his Warp Speed is, well, warped. She does not seem to be a Mandate! person, though. She did advise folks to wash all of their groceries in their garage before taking them into the kitchen. Presumably the poor washer person had a disinfecting shower handy, too.
I did not have high hopes for Trump, just lesser evil expectations. Hope he does not prove me wrong.
Crowing because Maddow got a pay cut from $30 million to $25 million seems sort of lame. WTF and FFS would seem to be more to the point. I did enjoy the Trump Jr./Rogan/Musk trolling of MSNBC on X, though. Rogan said he would wear glasses and the same clothes and lie once a week for that money.
That poor turtle looks exhausted.
ATACMS (I like to pronounce it “attack ‘ems” myself) - Perfect, love it!!!! Linking as usual @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/