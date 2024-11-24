After the slavering vampires in the Biden Administration unconstitutionally gave the go-ahead for Ukraine to attack Russia with dozens of ATACMS (I like to pronounce it “attack ‘ems” myself) short-range missiles, Russia retaliated by firing just one brand new medium-range hypersonic missile, and it apparently did a LOT of damage.

Fun fact: Russia’s new midrange, MIRV, nuclear-capable missile would not exist if only Donald Trump had agreed to extend the MNF Treaty during his first term. Even Ronald Reagan had the sense to ban the damned things.

Since then, no further ATACMS have been fired into Russia.

Not to be outdone in the fireworks department, Israel demonstrated its military prowess against civilian targets by bombing apartment buildings in Lebanon.

Meanwhile the IDF, which has succeeded in briefly penetrating into Lebanon by as much as 3 whole miles, failed to stop a Hezbollah missile strike on Tel Aviv.

Here’s Blackrock’s CEO, Larry Fink(as perfect a name as there ever was), whom you may not know because he wisely stays low. When the US Empire says Ukrainians are dying for freedom, it means that they are dying for Fink’s freedom to exploit Ukraine’s natural resources.

The US Senator from Blackrock South Carolina, Lindsay Graham, told Fox News that the Ukraine War was about money, specifically its lithium and titanium reserves. Good old Lindsay. Always willing to bluntly brag about US Empire ambitions.

The US announced that Juan Guaido Edmondo Gonzalez is the real President of Venezuela because it says so. In fact, Gonzalez isn’t the real leader of the Venezuelan opposition. That moniker belongs to a woman, Maria Machado, who is a total WEF neoliberal vampire . Is it just me or does she look extremely constipated here?

Anything goes to forward this noble goal. The Biden Administration reversed its own policy on anti-personnel mines and is shipping a bunch of the damned things to Ukraine, where they will kill random Ukrainian children for generations to come. Isn’t America great?

The ruling Australian Labor Party scrapped plans to introduce a law fining global social media companies 5% of their global net worth for spreading what that self-same government declares to be “misinformation.”

A Kremlin spokesman said that there will be no draft in Russia because enough people are volunteering to join the Army every day.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is in Washington begging for $25 billion to go to help North Carolinians living in tents with winter coming on after the Federal Government sent lots more money than that to the Blackrock puppet regime in Ukraine and the genocidal maniacs of Israel.

This confirms the scurrilous rumor that there is at least a large minority of Australians who value this thing called “free speech.” Who knew?

After the French government announced that no pro-Palestine sentiments were to be seen or heard at a match between French and Israeli soccer teams in Paris, only 16,000 fans showed up instead of the expected 60,000. At least none of them missed a goal—the final score was 0-0, which is the reason Americans don’t watch soccer in the first place.

You can censor speech, but you can’t censor a boycott.

Democrat propagandists such as Robert Reich are bleating that the Party needs to listen to the working class again, just like they did after the 1984 and 2000 elections. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Full me thrice, please shoot me because I’m too stupid to live.