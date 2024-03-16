Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: BDS gaining, Zionist infighting, Sunak hiding, Boeing blundering, and Marx in a nutshell
The student government of the University of California at Davis passed a measure prohibiting $20 million in student fees from being invested in companies that do business with Israel. BDS has arrived in America. It will only grow.
Jonathan Grazer, British director of the Zone of Interest(which I have not seen), used his Oscar acceptance speech to say,
“We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict, for so many innocent people.”
Zionists quickly proved their superior editing skills to the world by putting a period after “Jewishness,” deleting the rest, and raining down anathemas upon Glazer’s head.
So far, the Little Prime Minstrel Rishi Sunak has yet to accuse our Jonathan of hate speech, probably because he is desperately trying to avoid a Close Encounter of the Third Kind with MP George Galloway(WPB) of Rochdale.
I don’t blame Little Rishi. Unless Wikipedia is lying to me, this is Galloway’s official Parliamentary portrait. No wonder there have been no PM sightings anywhere near him.
I bet Charles I’s royalists saw expressions like his in lines of men coming at them like a tide on Marston Moor. Perhaps the spirits of the land are trying to tell Sunak something.
John Barnett, 62 year old retired Boeing employee and persistent whistleblower, left his driver’s license in the Holiday Inn he was staying at, went to his truck in the parking lot in the morning, and apparently shot himself according to police. Police also said his family was not surprised that he would commit suicide, because he had PTSD and anxiety attacks due to the hostile work environment he had endured at Boeing.
His coworkers don’t believe that for a second. I don’t, either. Who shoots himself in a parking lot? Most suicides are done in private.
In one week, Boeing had five accidents. Two planes had engines catch on fire in flight. One plane skidded off a runway in Texas. One plane lost a tire on approach to landing, and the tire crushed two cars in the airport parking lot. One plane suddenly dropped at least 500 feet with no warning and bounced passengers and crew off the overheads, 50 of whom required medical attention upon arrival in Auckland. *
Fortunately, all of those accidents were merely near death experiences, so no worries, right? Pete Buttigieg says Boeing “must go through a serious transformation here,” which means absolutely nothing. I don’t know about you, but I don’t trust this guy to put my safety over Boeing’s profits.
The Soviet Union was a kleptocratic mafia state with some benefits like good housing, health care, and education, but their quality control in the 1970s and 80s was the butt of jokes around the world, especially among Soviet citizens, because nothing ever got done unless there was a grift.
The United States is a kleptocratic mafia state with massive debt required to get good housing, health care, and education, but our quality control over all the cheap Chinese shit we import is the butt of jokes around the world, especially among American citizens, because nothing ever gets done unless there is a grift.
Late stage capitalism has got to be the greatest grifting operation since the Roman Catholic Church was selling indulgences.
Always remember that the only goal of capitalism is more profit soonest. All other considerations are secondary. All three volumes of Marx’s Capital, and much more, boil down to this proven fact.
Trouble in Zionist paradise? Genocide Joe said he thought Senator and rabid Zionist Chuck Schumer’s speech calling for new Israeli elections was a “good speech.” Plain English translation—the Biden regime is trying to shift all the blame for the genocide onto Genocide Ben Netanyahu. 68% of Americans wanting a permanent ceasefire in an election year does have something to do with that.
Genocide Ben promptly responded by saying he was giving the go ahead for the IDF to begin their
massacreground operation in Rafah. It is hard to hold an election while you’re in the middle of a genocide, you know.
Wait, is that a power line still up in Rafah? The IDF is slipping. I guess that’s why they have no choice but to do a ground invasion.
AIPAC responded to Senator Chuck’s call for what amounts to Genocide Ben’s ouster by saying “Israel is an independent democracy that decides for itself when elections are held and chooses its own leaders,” which is almost comatose for them. They must be worried. Why?
McDonald’s sales increased by 0.7% in the 4th quarter of 2023, far below market expectations. Shares immediately fell by 4%. The hit is a direct result of the global BDS movement, which has targeted McDonald’s for investing heavily in Israel. Yup, AIPAC should be worried.
Speaking of McDonald’s, they had a global IT failure, but insist it wasn’t a cyberattack, which means it was either a successful cyberattack or that more profit soonest thing just bit them on the ass.
The head of Germany’s Social Democratic Party asked, “Isn’t it about time we talked not only about how one wages a war, but also thought about how one can freeze and later also end a war?” Apparently Ukraine’s demand for long range missiles that can strike far inside Russia is a bridge too far, specifically, this one linking Crimea to the Russian mainland.
In great news for kids, teachers, and county employees, all Cuyahoga County government offices and schools will be closed for Total Eclipse Day, April 8. Daycare workers, OTOH, are not so thrilled.
Finally, a museum in Missouri has set the Guinness Book of World Records record for the most people wearing underwear on their heads at the same time. Opinion among the participants appears to have been mixed.
Cheer up, sad-looking kids on the front row. At least they’re not pussy hats.
Thank you for reading and have a great weekend.
* For a deep dive into the ongoing Boeing fiasco, see this half hour Due Dissidence video. If you enjoyed my scribblings, please consider a paid subscription or a one time donation by buying me a beer.
What a great photo to close with ... appropriate headgear for shithead humanity.
The photo of Pete "No Pulse" Buttigieg is blood curdling. Not that it could ever happen, but imagine if wokester Democratcs were successful getting Pete elected president and running whatever latest US genocide of the moment would be underway. The only thing that would bring a smirk to his mug would be reports of a sharp uptick in child bombing death statistics.
In many, many ways, his face is the face of America to the world.
Thanks for sharing all this news and information.