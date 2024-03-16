Jonathan Grazer, British director of the Zone of Interest(which I have not seen), used his Oscar acceptance speech to say,

The student government of the University of California at Davis passed a measure prohibiting $20 million in student fees from being invested in companies that do business with Israel. BDS has arrived in America. It will only grow.

“We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict, for so many innocent people.”

So far, the Little Prime Minstrel Rishi Sunak has yet to accuse our Jonathan of hate speech, probably because he is desperately trying to avoid a Close Encounter of the Third Kind with MP George Galloway(WPB) of Rochdale.

Zionists quickly proved their superior editing skills to the world by putting a period after “Jewishness,” deleting the rest, and raining down anathemas upon Glazer’s head.

I don’t blame Little Rishi. Unless Wikipedia is lying to me, this is Galloway’s official Parliamentary portrait. No wonder there have been no PM sightings anywhere near him.

I bet Charles I’s royalists saw expressions like his in lines of men coming at them like a tide on Marston Moor. Perhaps the spirits of the land are trying to tell Sunak something.

John Barnett, 62 year old retired Boeing employee and persistent whistleblower, left his driver’s license in the Holiday Inn he was staying at, went to his truck in the parking lot in the morning, and apparently shot himself according to police. Police also said his family was not surprised that he would commit suicide, because he had PTSD and anxiety attacks due to the hostile work environment he had endured at Boeing.

His coworkers don’t believe that for a second. I don’t, either. Who shoots himself in a parking lot? Most suicides are done in private.

In one week, Boeing had five accidents. Two planes had engines catch on fire in flight. One plane skidded off a runway in Texas. One plane lost a tire on approach to landing, and the tire crushed two cars in the airport parking lot. One plane suddenly dropped at least 500 feet with no warning and bounced passengers and crew off the overheads, 50 of whom required medical attention upon arrival in Auckland. *

Fortunately, all of those accidents were merely near death experiences, so no worries, right? Pete Buttigieg says Boeing “must go through a serious transformation here,” which means absolutely nothing. I don’t know about you, but I don’t trust this guy to put my safety over Boeing’s profits.

The Soviet Union was a kleptocratic mafia state with some benefits like good housing, health care, and education, but their quality control in the 1970s and 80s was the butt of jokes around the world, especially among Soviet citizens, because nothing ever got done unless there was a grift.

The United States is a kleptocratic mafia state with massive debt required to get good housing, health care, and education, but our quality control over all the cheap Chinese shit we import is the butt of jokes around the world, especially among American citizens, because nothing ever gets done unless there is a grift.

Late stage capitalism has got to be the greatest grifting operation since the Roman Catholic Church was selling indulgences.