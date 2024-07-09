Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Downward Spirals
Plus the benefits of coffee and the hazards of wandering cows
The British kleptocracy staged an election to prove once and for all that neoliberal globalist US Empire puppets, be they red or blue, Indian or English, all smell like shit. On the bright side, if you have the runs, just looking at this picture should make you feel instant constipation.
For the very best English reporting on this amazingly underwhelming development, you simply must go to:
Meanwhile, across the same English Channel that stopped Napoleon and Hitler but now somehow can’t stop small boats full of unarmed people, French voters raised the biggest middle finger they could find at their awful neoliberal establishment.
Russia’s envoy to the World Peace Forum announced that the BRICS countries are going to launch an independent financial system, and perhaps a common currency.
In fact, Indian Prime Minister Modi is in Moscow meeting Vladimir Putin right now.
Israeli soldiers told +972 Magazine that they had regularly executed Palestinian civilians just for entering an area the military defined as a “no-go zone”. Thank goodness they didn’t call them freefire zones, like we did in Vietnam! No-go zones sound so much more moral.
Australia’s on board with helping Israel sound even more moral. Jillian Segal has just been appointed first special
censorenvoy to enforce the genocidal Zionist narrativecombat anti-Semitism.
The New York Times reported that some Democratic
oligarchsdonors are looking for an “elegant” way for Biden to step aside to "preserve his reputation,” while others want him out yesterday. Joe Biden responded by saying he was too busy running the world to take time out for cognitive tests. See? He has coffee, therefore he’s busy.
Meanwhile, Democrat Cult members are either taking mental health breaks while waiting for their high priests to tell them how to feel about all of this(agonizing all the while, I assure you) or are condemning MSNBC and CNN for spreading disinformation about the Dear Leader.
Robert Reich contributed to this drumbeat of truly North Korean level of political devotion by asking why the media isn’t reporting on Trump’s obvious dementia. Take it away, Bugs…
Polls indicate that if the Democrats actually stick with Biden, the Electoral College map will look something very much like this,
which is why I am convinced they will dump him while proclaiming what a good and honorable man he was before he lost what few marbles he had. Yeah, I know,
To steal from Be Bop Deluxe, it’s the wings of a discredited ideology turning, burning, trying oh, so, hard to die. There’s panic in Dem World.
Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have formed a confederation of both military and economic cooperation to jointly develop mining, energy and agriculture.
Speaking of Niger, the last American troops finally left that country. According to their commanding general, their morale at leaving was “mixed.” That’s top brass-speak for
Canada is now the car theft capital of the world! Where are all of these stolen and no doubt immaculately clean vehicles going? Why, to Montreal, where they then are loaded into shipping containers for transportation to eager buyers in Africa, for one.
This means that in Cleveland, in addition to being able to say “At least we’re not Detroit” we can also say “At least we’re not Toronto.” Thanks for expanding our vocabulary, Canada!
Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Agency(TSA) announced that it screened over 3 million air travelers in one day. Perhaps all those TSA agents would be better employed guarding our ports instead of making Americans accustomed to submitting to an increasingly authoritarian state.
Or maybe they should start screening Boeing. A wheel fell off a Boeing 757 as it took off from Los Angeles on a flight to Denver, the second time a wheel has fallen off a Boeing this year. Also for the second time, it was a United Airlines flight. (image below is the first incident over Chicago)
Friendly barbarian hint: If you’re flying to Denver, fly Frontier. All their planes are made in France by Airbus.
Great news! Coffee is good for you, in fact a miracle drink, especially if you drink it black. As I do! Lots of antioxidants and other good stuff.
Finally, since we began in England, we’ll end in England, specifically Yorkshire. It seems several dozen cattle escaped from a farm and then took a leisurely stroll through a picturesque village before being successfully corralled by police. Flower beds were the only casualties.
Thank you for reading, good night or day, and good luck.
I don't think they should be allowed to swap him. That's the risk they took when they canceled the primaries. We need to regulate political parties or abolish them. This worst of all worlds is unacceptable. Of course I speak from a position of knowing it's all a ruse. We're not voting or talking our way out of this. https://innomen.substack.com/p/we-dont-have-a-government
A term I have heard used lately that really describes those mindless little Dems and Liberals is "Blue MAGA" ... the Democratic version of Trump's "MAGA" ... the cult-like, automatically defensive, unquestioning juvenile loyalty to the 'DEAR LEADER'..