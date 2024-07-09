Normal Island News

UK about to swap utter bastards who wear blue for utter bastards who wear red

The people of the UK must be hugely excited today because after 14 years of being ruled by utter bastards who wear blue, they are about to vote for utter bastards who wear red! While I would prefer the utter bastards who wear blue, at least everyone agrees that no matter what, we must choose leaders who are utter bastards. It would be madness to vote for…