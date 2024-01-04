Anyone who thinks that an insurrection can happen without at least a battle or two, with guns and bayonets and tanks and things like that, is silly person.

Some Democrats are saying the Colorado Supreme Court made an “indisputable finding of fact” that Trump was guilty of insurrection. Anyone who knows anything about American jurisprudence knows that appellate courts don’t make findings of fact in the first place, trial courts do, and it is an indisputable fact that Trump hasn’t even been charged with insurrection or sedition, so there has been no trial, therefore there has never been any finding of fact, much less an indisputable one.