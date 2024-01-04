Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: The Empire Stumbles and Retreats, Democrats Embrace the Silly
PompousProsperity Guardian, the US-commanded naval task force assigned to stop the Yemenis from closing the Red Sea to Israel-supporting shipping, got off to a roaring start when the Spanish, French, Italians, Saudis, Egyptians, UAEers, everybody except the UK and Bahrain(which is occupied by the Sixth Fleet) backed out.
Democrats are interpreting the Constitution like a table of high school mean girls combing the school code of conduct to get the hot rich boy who sat with the shy girl they hate in trouble.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken keeps saying Israeli policy is the two-state solution with a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza in spite of the fact the Israelis themselves keep saying they want all of the Arabs to leave or die and never come back.
ConartistsConservatives, LapdogsLabour and Imperial Nostalgia is calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Prime Minister Sunak is rumored to be talking the ghost of Anthony Eden at 10 Downing Street, who keeps wailing Nooooo! Not the Suez Canal again!
“What happened in Gaza has caused the West and Europeans to suddenly lose all their reputation and all the credit they had accumulated. They have spent all their credit in the eyes of humanity, and especially our generation.” —Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan
Maersk, the largest shipping company in the world, announced it would be rerouting its traffic from Asia to Europe all the way around the entire, very large and immense continent of Africa after a drone or something fired from Yemen bounced off one of its container ships in the Red Sea.
Isn’t it amazing how quickly insurance rates can rise, and how slowly they fall on the rare occasions when they do?
Anyone who thinks that an insurrection can happen without at least a battle or two, with guns and bayonets and tanks and things like that, is silly person.
Some Democrats are saying the Colorado Supreme Court made an “indisputable finding of fact” that Trump was guilty of insurrection. Anyone who knows anything about American jurisprudence knows that appellate courts don’t make findings of fact in the first place, trial courts do, and it is an indisputable fact that Trump hasn’t even been charged with insurrection or sedition, so there has been no trial, therefore there has never been any finding of fact, much less an indisputable one.
Ukraine is considering exempting higher paid men from the draft. “Rich man’s war, poor man’s fight” isn’t just for Confederates anymore.
The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier task force is on its way back home to Norfolk, Virginia from the eastern Mediterranean where Jake Sullivan and Lloyd Austin had stupidly sent it to threaten Hezbollah. No one in the Navy mentioned that someone with a brain noticed Hezbollah has lots of missiles that can do very unpleasant things to surface ships and decided to quietly withdraw, but I’d bet a paycheck that’s what happened.
My first cousin’s son is a sailor on the Ford. I freely admit relief.
First, liberals said that Substack had a Nazi problem. Now, they are shamelessly posting Nazistic memes all over the place and demanding we vote for certifiable fascists like Democrats.
I like this one better
Liberals just keep getting sillier by the day. Thank you for reading, good night, and good luck.
