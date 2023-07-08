Most commercial real estate leases in the US expire in 2025.

With more people demanding to work from home and more companies figuring out that makes them more profitable, many of those leases will not be renewed.

Banks and much of Wall Street have bet on commercial lease-backed securities.

They’ve done the same with student loans.

Bidenomics is Reaganomics without the pretense of anything except austerity trickling down.

The States of Missouri and Louisiana obtained an Federal Court injunction prohibiting the Biden Administration from pressuring social media companies from censoring American citizens and violating their First Amendment rights.

Democrats howl that state attorneys general have no standing to protect the constitutional rights of their own people, and that the courts can’t tell the executive branch what to do.

Mr. Chief Justice Marshall has made his decision, now let him enforce it. —President Andrew Jackson, responding to the Supreme Court decision ruling the Indian Removal Act unconstitutional, followed by the Trail of Tears.