Most commercial real estate leases in the US expire in 2025.
With more people demanding to work from home and more companies figuring out that makes them more profitable, many of those leases will not be renewed.
Banks and much of Wall Street have bet on commercial lease-backed securities.
They’ve done the same with student loans.
Bidenomics is Reaganomics without the pretense of anything except austerity trickling down.
The States of Missouri and Louisiana obtained an Federal Court injunction prohibiting the Biden Administration from pressuring social media companies from censoring American citizens and violating their First Amendment rights.
Democrats howl that state attorneys general have no standing to protect the constitutional rights of their own people, and that the courts can’t tell the executive branch what to do.
Mr. Chief Justice Marshall has made his decision, now let him enforce it. —President Andrew Jackson, responding to the Supreme Court decision ruling the Indian Removal Act unconstitutional, followed by the Trail of Tears.
Liberals say they hate Andrew Jackson, so…
is better than
All righty then.
Zelensky went to Bulgaria to demand weapons and was turned down flat.
Zelensky can be found anywhere in the world except Ukraine.
Finally, my wife and I are taking a badly needed vacation to beautiful western New York this week, so I may not be around much.
At least no one blew up that nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
Thanks for reading and have a nice night.
OK, just wondering how you feel about the trumpist assholes who have been doing very much the same thing as the corporatist Dems in terms of raping the working class as well as those who, tragically, consider themselves middle-class. I mean, I totally get the hatred espoused toward neoliberal hypocrites. But where is the rage toward the openly fascist GOP? Are they somehow exempt? Because, I don’t know, they’re just more open about the rape of the public?
Forgive me if I have missed something, but I just haven’t seen an equivalent raw hatred and contempt toward the actual, self-described far right. If Dems are evil, aren’t Reps as well? Why isn’t trump the very apotheosis of today’s oligarchic/corporate evil presence, worldwide?
Why aren’t you putting your energy into defeating that disgusting prick?
Republicans are low-hanging fruit, they’re just obvious —how many times and in how many ways can they be bashed? It gets boring. “Democrats” are supposed to be an alternative to “Republicans”—the ONLY alternative in our rigged system, they’re supposed to be different and better—that is why I hate them with the fire of 10,000 suns and with every fiber of my being—they are squatting in a space that needs to be filled by actual leftists—at least not Republicans in all but official label