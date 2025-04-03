First, thank you

for having

on The Jimmy Dore Show. Second, this is the best analysis about the immediate effects of the Trump Tariffs(I’m capitalizing Tariff in true Trumpian style) I have seen, and it’s under 20 minutes.

I have met Dennis Kucinich a couple of times, and followed his entire career. He’s one of the few honest politicians out there. I know he is honest because he isn’t a multimegamillonaire. As Harry Truman said,

Show me a man that gets rich by being a politician, and I’ll show you a crook.

Dennis points out that

The amount of revenue promised by the Tariffs just happens to cover the cost of making the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent, 4/5th of which goes to people making over $450K a year.

An attack on Iran would skyrocket the price of oil. We would be looking at $7 to $10 gasoline overnight.

The immediate effects of the Tariffs will hurt the poorest the mostest, lower consumer spending, and maybe throw the US into a recession.

The Federal Reserve was created to allow the banks to control our money supply.

Yes, Kucinich gives a good little history lesson on that topic, after praising Trump for pointing out that the Federal government relied almost entirely on tariffs for income until 1913, when the income tax and the Federal Reserve were created.

Kucinich cuts off Mate when the latter said he thought the progressive income tax was a populist demand. No! Kucinich interrupts, they let the banks take control of all the public money, instead of simply minting more of it.

Then he said he would like to talk to Trump about this, because Trump does have the right idea when he says he wants to get rid of the Federal Reserve. Lol, I hope he does.

Kucinich also praises Trump for wanting to restore American manufacturing, but he clearly disagrees on how Trump is going about it.

I think this is a great, timely watch. And it’s great to see an American politician actually think, which Dennis clearly does in this one.

Thank you for reading and hopefully watching, good day or night, and good luck.

