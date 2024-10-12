I picked this one because it’s Jimmy Dore at his best—when he’s been provoked into a white hot rage, or in this case, the memory of white hot rage.

Like Jimmy, I was all in for Barack Obama in 2008. I even took off work on Election Day to drive people to the polls to vote for him. I know damned well that Obama did nothing for Black people during his 8 years in the White House because I live in a majority Black area and most definitely work in a majority Black workplace.

If Obama had done anything, I would have noticed. I also wouldn’t have Black men telling me they’re voting for Trump, and one big reason why is how Obama condescendingly lectures them like he’s the head House Negro or something. Look at these guys’ expressions.

I find Obama’s arrogance transparent, and Jimmy Dore brutally and systematically exposes his classism and hypocrisy, with a lot of help from Black people like Sabby Sabs on XTwitter, who are featured at length in the second half of the video.

We’ve seen this sort of crap for so many years it’s become boring in a depressing sort of way.

Most Black men, counting those who don’t vote at all, won’t vote for Cop Harris, who has always been a willing part of the system that has kept them down all their lives, so what does Obama do?

He has the nerve to tell them they are using the policy failures of the Biden/Harris Administration as an excuse not to vote for a woman because they are insecure misogynists.

Well, that’s my own description of his words, but I think it’s an accurate one. What’s more, he did it in Pittsburgh!

To whoever the credentialed Democrat strategist who came up with this idea, you should have sent Obama to guilt-trip white people with money. He’s real good at that, but they’re the only ones who want to believe his bullshit anymore. Bad move, whoever you are.

Buy me a Beer

Between this and letting $kamala say she couldn’t think of a single thing she would have done differently than Biden, on The View of all things, you may well have just lost the election.

But you win the Bugs Bunny Award of Scorn, so feel the joy!

Everybody else, thank you for reading and watching, good day or night, and good luck.