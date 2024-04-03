Hence my absence for a few days. The hot water heater survived, but we still don’t know about the furnace for central heating yet. Wish us luck.
I’ll be back once I get things put together again, but I have no idea how quickly things can get back to normal, so please bear with me if you don’t see me too much over the next week or two, and keep the good fights.
Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hope it goes well, and that there's not too much damage. Good luck with all the repairs.
Sorry to hear this. I hope everything goes well! Good luck