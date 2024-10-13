We are witnessing two horror stories that are still being written—one in Ukraine, the other in Palestine and now Lebanon. Both illustrate the worst of humanity, but they are qualitatively very different.

In terms of sheer quantity, the Ukraine War has killed several hundred thousand more people than the ongoing ethnic cleansing campaign being conducted in Palestine and southern Lebanon by a pack of overfunded genocidal maniacs also known as Zionists.

We don’t have reliable casualty figures from either side of the Russia-Ukraine War, but I think the best estimates are that some 500,000 Ukrainians and 100,000 Russians have died in a war that looks like World War I with missiles and drones. (Below: Bakhmut, Ukraine)

What’s worse is that the only reason this war continues is to enable the MIC of the US Empire to rake in huge profits for as long as possible. The original objective of the war, as so clearly stated by so many US Empire apparatchiks, was to overthrow the Putin government in Moscow and break Russia up into manageable bits. That didn’t happen, and clearly isn’t going to happen, yet they continue to throw American and European treasure, not to mention increasingly younger and older Ukrainians, at a Russia determined to survive.

The half a million Ukrainian dead don’t matter to them. The millions of Ukrainian refugees in Europe don’t matter to them. Certainly the dead Russians don’t matter to them. The needs of the American people don’t matter to them. Even the original objective no longer matters to them, except perhaps as a long lost whimsy.

All that matters is that the grift must flow.

How horrible is that? Treasure that their own people desperately need is being diverted to a war against a country that has never attacked us, waged by another country that has never attacked us, all for the sake of the lavish enrichment of a few who can’t even pronounce the names of the cities being destroyed.

How is any ghost or vampire or werewolf or vengeful Elder god worse than that?

Share

I don’t know, but we humans have managed to come up with something worse, and that is the ongoing genocide in first Palestine, and now Lebanon.

You see, most of the casualties in Ukraine and Russia have been military ones, as both sides have mostly attacked military or industrial targets for the last two years and eight months. Neither side has systematically attacked hospitals, schools, and large apartment complexes.

It’s a nasty war of attrition that can have only one winner, but neither side has demonstrated a willingness to slaughter each others’ women and children in job lots. So much for the old Hitlerian argument for the inherent barbarism of the Slavs.

The Israelis have committed, and bragged about, the worst things one group of human beings can do to another. An Israeli soldier posing in the underwear of a woman he just raped and killed. A baby shot in the head. Hospitals and apartment complexes leveled. Cultural treasures like ancient Christian churches and Muslim mosques deliberately destroyed. Systemic torture. Mass graves. Repulsive, bloodthirsty propaganda. And more and worse to come. (Below: Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza, October 12, 2024)

I won’t link to any of those horror stories or the graphic images thereof here. You can find such things easily on Substack and other social media. For example,

publishes them nearly every day for the excellent reason that they

to be published, for only knowledge of atrocities past and present can prevent future ones.

need

Share

Unlike the Russians, the Israelis are explicitly on a quest to rid the land they claim of the people they hate for the crime of being there first. The Russians have no desire to exterminate their Ukrainian cousins and to seize the land they have been living on for centuries.

The Israelis want to do precisely that to every Arab living in the territory of the old British Mandate of Palestine, as well as those living in parts of Lebanon and Syria. Zionists come right out and say this, just as the Nazis said it about Jews, Slavs, Gypsies and gays in Europe once upon a time.

There’s a reason rules of war were invented. There’s a reason nearly every country in the world, including the United States and Israel, signed the Genocide Convention. That particular reason is the horror discovered by advancing Russian, American, British, and Chinese forces at the end of World War II.

Auschwitz, Dachau, Bergen-Belsen, and the vast camps in China where the Japanese experimented with biological and chemical warfare on millions of Chinese civilians as subjects. Systematic, industrialized ethnic cleansing on a scale so immediately horrifying that it made the likes of Josef Stalin, Mao, and Winston Churchill, who didn’t possess much compassion themselves, quail in revulsion. (Below: American troops executing SS guards at Dachau)

The Russians and Ukrainians, in the midst of a horrible war that evokes the memory of an even worse one more than a century ago, have nonetheless mostly abided by the laws of war against targeting civilians. The Israelis come right out and say that the laws for conducting war and against genocide do not apply to them because they are the Chosen People, and that ever-expanding tract of land they covet was promised to them by some vicious Bronze Age deity so it’s all good.

Do you see the difference here? Do you see that the adversaries in one war have no wish to exterminate the other, but one side in what isn’t even accurately called a war wishes to do exactly that to their Other?

It’s an important difference, and one that points to the silver linings in both horrific sagas. Both the Russian and Ukrainian governments know that this fratricidal war between them must end at the negotiating table, one way or the other. Both know that it would have ended long ago had it not been for the US Empire’s intervention, thru the agency of a weird British PM named Boris, of all things, to make sure it continued.

Both sides know that the war will end only when one of three things happens. Either the Russians win an outright military victory and dictate terms, the Ukrainians rebel against their imperial masters in Washington and make peace on their own, or the US Empire decides it has grifted all it can off of the war so it’s time to wind it down.

You know, like they did in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Somalia, and lots of other places I’m sure someone will mention in the comments.

Israel cannot make peace so long as there are Arabs on land the Israelis claim as exclusively theirs. It can only make ceasefires and the occasional truce. It cannot assimilate the Arabs into its society as the US did with the indigenous peoples it conquered, for only one ethnicity can be a true Israeli.

Anybody can become an American citizen. Anybody can become a Russian citizen, for that matter. Anybody who is not an ethnic Jew can never become a first-class Israeli citizen, and the second-class ones are on the target list just as the Arabs in the West Bank and Gaza are; they’re just not lit up by targeting lasers yet.

The key difference is that Russians and Ukrainians know they are both human beings, in spite of all of the anti-Russian propaganda to the contrary being made by the Nafo freaks.

The Palestinians see Israeli Jews as human beings, human monsters maybe, but still human, while the Israelis deny the Palestinians both their humanity and their history, which only makes sense.

Ethnic cleansing is hard work. In order to succeed, one cannot think of one’s victims as humans; otherwise one couldn’t do it. And when one does that, one loses one’s own humanity.

The Israelis are a lost people, locked in a death spiral caused by their own delusions and enabled, just like the Ukrainian regime, by the US Empire MIC so it can make billions in profits while telling the survivors of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, not to mention the residents of places like Flint, Jackson, and East Palestine, that FEMA doesn’t have enough money to help them.

The silver lining is that, thanks to the new communications technology called the internet, tens of millions of, in fact most, Americans are aware that this is happening, and no longer believe the lies of our government and corporate media. We know that profiting off of wars overseas and prisons at home is more important to our ruling class than our own welfare, which is their duty to protect.

A duty they have deliberately shirked.

We know that Israel is a monstrous abomination completely dependent on our own tax dollars, and that cancer can be isolated and destroyed simply by taking control of our own money.

Buy me a Beer

We know that our government’s selected leaders value “freedom” for Ukrainians and Israelis, while at the same time telling us we must give up our First Amendment rights so they can “protect” us from learning facts which make us less inclined to like what they are doing, and which expose them for the disgusting excuses for human beings they actually are.

Knowledge is power. Awareness is power. New-found power grows and old institutions of power decline. It is the way of human things, and that is what is happening in the United States and Europe right now. This new power of the people will eventually end the sick, twisted power-mad governments that rule us now.

The Second American Revolution is coming, as are English, French, and probably German ones. People of the West, it is our destiny. It’s inevitable now. Embrace it!

As for everyone else, you’re going to have to deal with the ripples of all this Western turmoil. Many of you are already finding your own way, in part because you have no other choice. Just please don’t nuke us in the meantime, and know that our own lunatic Powers That Be are as mortal as you are, and their time will come to an end.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

Buy me a Beer

If you appreciate my scribbling, please share it and consider a monthly subscription or a one time donation by buying me a beer to help me keep scribbling.