I’m going to put this here so any former Jackpine Radicals can post their thoughts, feelings, gripes, good memories, bad memories, whatever TF they want to say about the place that was an online home to a remarkable group of people for some interesting years.
Well, the silver lining is that it was a quick clean break. Didn't have to go through any stages of grief, or have to dread with anticipation the moment the lights went out/the line went dead.
Thanks OB. I'll miss the trivia and the music threads. (Oh yeah and the political stuff. :-) Nice to be able to talk to people smart enough not to fall for Russiagate, Trump derrangement syndrome etc.)
I'm glad a few of the old gang have resurfaced here.