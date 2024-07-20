This week, there were so many great videos it was difficult to pick just one. I suppose I had better get used to that. Anyway, I thought it important to highlight what Israel does every time they think Americans are distracted.

The Israelis achieved new heights of horror last weekend, confident none of us would notice. It worked for decades; no longer.

This post is dedicated to

and all of my Arab, and especially Palestinian, followers wherever they may be. We Americans have not forgotten you.

Share

Buy me a Beer