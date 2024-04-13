April Fool’s Day, 2024. I discovered that the Biden Regime, with cooperation from House Speaker Johnson, had moved the date I could retire and receive my full measly Social Security benefits by 8 months, followed that night by water backing up in my basement.

With no internet, not to mention no working furnace and having to scramble to find a hotel in a market 99% booked by a combination of the NCAA Women’s Final Four, the Cleveland Indians Guardians home opener, and a total eclipse of the sun, I completely missed the beginning of the end of unconditional US Empire support of Israel.

You probably already know the story, and if you don’t just search for “World Central Kitchen Gaza.” The Israeli “Defense” Forces(IDF) deliberately and systematically destroyed three marked vehicles of celebrity chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen(WCK),

killing seven of his employees. Within hours, howls of outrage against the IDF and Prime Minister Netanyahu were heard in the halls of real imperial power for the first time since the Hamas-led prison break of October 7, 2023.

That Platonic Ideal of kleptocratic corruption and grotesque pandering, Nancy Pelosi her own self, signed a letter to Genocide Joe calling for the halt of all offensive weaponry to Israel. Nancy Pelosi, who just a few months ago accused anyone calling for a ceasefire in Gaza a Putin puppet. Nancy Pelosi, who in 2018 told a pack of Zionists that even if the US Capitol crumbled, the American partnership with Israel would endure. (1)

My favorite Pelosi photo: Help! I’ve pandered and I can’t get up!

WTF, thought I to myself thought I, this Andres fellow must have some high and mighty connections. So just who is this guy and how did he get connected, and to whom?

Well, Jose is a classic American immigrant success story. Born to middle class parents in Spain, he became a chef, came to America in 1991, worked hard, became a recognized chef, taught culinary physics(whatever that is), at Harvard, opened up restaurants, and founded the WCK in 2010 as a response to the disastrous Haitian earthquake of that year.

That got him a lot of attention, and connections. The Holy O even gave him an award for his work in the White House in 2016.

This guy has restaurants in Washington where politicians dine. He knows them personally, and they him. Nancy Pelosi even nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. When he learned the Israelis had murdered his employees, he was furious.

Andres knew people. Important people. Powerful people. So he did the natural thing; he called them up and bitched. And they no doubt called other powerful people up and bitched to them. All of the sudden, it was OK for the PMC puppets of the Empire, like Joe Scarborough to name just one, to criticize the IDF, and in particular one Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Like a feudal vassal launching a raid that killed a cherished friend of his lord, Netanyahu was responsible for killing the servants of the equivalent of a knighted jolly good fellow who was known and loved by the movers and shakers of imperial globalist kleptocracy.

Share

People with names like Clinton, Obama, Pelosi, Biden, Sullivan, Blinken.

Netanyahu has gone too far, they think. He has gotten uppity. He has transgressed against the elite, the members of George Carlin’s big club of which you and I are not members, against the very flower of the Empire. He must not get away with this. He must be punished. An example must be made. Nuttyyahoo’s gotta go.

The narrative swiftly changed from “Israel has a right to defend itself” and “We have no evidence Israel is committing a genocide” to “We love Israel but Netanyahu’s gone too far and this slaughter must stop because now he’s killing worthy victims in the service of our own. He must be put in his place.”

The outrage isn’t because six of the seven slain WCK employees were white. After all, when Rachel Corrie was run over by an Israeli bulldozer in 2003, the Empire yawned. She was certainly white.

There was no outrage when the USS Liberty was sunk by the IDF in 1967, and most of its crew was white, but Israel was never punished for it.

In the eyes of the Empire, the race of the victims does not matter. Who their employer is, and more importantly those whom he knows, matter. The Empire will, however, quite happily encourage the narrative that it’s all about the race of the undoubtedly courageous and honorable individuals who were killed, for two big reasons.

First, it distracts attention from the fact that people like Pelosi are upset only because they happen to know the owner of the WCK, and the embubbled elitism in which they live and grift.

Second, it serves to divide the bottom 90% of us against each other instead of uniting us against our common oppressors and exploiters, ie people like Pelosi, Obama, Sullivan and Blinken.

Buy me a Beer

Don’t fall for the easy emotional push-button issue of race. Don’t fall for the coming narrative that Netanyahu is some kind of aberration in Israel and that once he’s gone that magical two-state solution is just around the corner.

Never forget that the Biden Regime could have saved tens of thousands of innocent lives simply by suspending arms shipments to Israel, and as of this writing continues to do so.

Regardless, the dam of mythical Israeli goodness and righteousness has been breached, and the flood of first criticism, and eventually damnation, from the US Empire’s ruling class is headed towards Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Think they won’t sacrifice the Zionist dream to save themselves? Think again. Most never believed in that particular twisted dream, anyway. It was just convenient.

Now it’s not. Israel, another bell tolls for thee, and this song’s for you.

Thank you for reading, have a good weekend, and good luck.

Buy me a Beer

If you like my scribbling, please consider a monthly subscription lower than the other guys’ or a one-time donation by buying me a beer.

**********************************************************************(1) The Jimmy Dore Show, guest-hosted by the Due Dissidence dudes