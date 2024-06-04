The Democratic Party. It has such a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? Sounds like a party that is pro-democracy, a party that believes in majority rule with protections for dissenters, a party that believes in robust debate, a party opposed to the opposite of democracy, which is authoritarianism.

Truly democratic parties are messy. They have intraparty squabbles, and often they can’t reach a consensus, but when they DO then they have a way of making life at least a little easier for working class people. The American Democratic Party used to at least resemble this model. As Will Rogers once famously said,

I belong to no organized political party. I’m a Democrat.

It was funny because it was true. It is true no longer.

The transformation of the Democratic Party from a more or less democratic one to an authoritarian, lockstep party began in 1980, when Jimmy Carter carried a grand total of five states in his epic loss to Ronald Reagan.

Leading Democrats decided they had to take control of the Party’s nomination process to insure that the people with the real money and power would be satisfied with Democratic nominees, and thus rain golden showers of campaign contributions upon the Democratic National Committee(DNC).

In short, Democrats decided to advance their own careers by merging corporate and government power, the very definition of Fascism.

The first signs were lit up in bright neon in 1981, when Democrats gave more to Reagan than the aging actor had ever dreamed, according to Reagan himself in his diary, which I did in fact read.

Things didn’t really get going until after 1984, however, when corporate cash drowned Walter Mondale’s campaign. The first success of the “New Democrats” (if this sounds familiar to Brits because of New Labour, there’s a good reason for that) was the election of Bill Clinton in 1992, who immediately proved his corporatist bona fides by reversing his campaign pledge to veto the North American Free Trade Agreement(NAFTA) and “fast-tracking” it through Congress instead.

Then he proved his imperialist credentials by intervening in Somalia and bombing the crap out of Belgrade. Any vestiges of the old, New Deal Democratic Party were deliberately swept away.

8 years after Clinton left office, and on the heels of George W. Bush’s disastrous administration, Obama was an insidiously brilliant corporatist stealth candidate who did more for oligarchical capitalism than Dubya ever could. Then the Democrats got arrogant and anointed Hillary Clinton, who had zero chance of winning the Midwestern states her husband’s NAFTA had devastated.

Democrats, however, never admitted this even unto themselves. The problem was Russian disinformation, or stupid voters, or bigoted ones, never what Democrats actually did, or did not, do. The solution was obvious: Win elections by fixing them if necessary.

In 2020, Democrats rigged their primary and managed to install the perfect stooge of a corrupt and failing oligarchy—Joe Biden, fka Obama’s quippy VP, the author of the Crime Bill, a cosponsor of bankruptcy deform(which directly cost yours truly $8000), the Senator who bragged about wanting to cut Social Security, the Senator from MBNA, as President of the United States because Trump flummoxed the manufactured pandemic so poorly.

And also because the pandemic kept Biden from campaigning much so nobody could see just how fossilized his brain had become.

This old fossil’s performance has been nothing short of disastrous for US Empire foreign policy and has done nothing to materially improve the lives of most Americans, so it’s no surprise that polls show Biden losing badly to the aforementioned carnival barker this November.

I mean, at least Trump did send stimulus payments during the pandemic that made a huge difference in the lives of many working people, and he increased the standard marriage deduction on income taxes to $25,000, and believe you me that’s noticeable if it applies to you. He was also the first president since Jimmy Carter not to start any new wars; an unforgivable sin to the MIC.

Biden, in contrast, has done nothing significant to help common people, although he has done a great deal for the military-industrial complex by waging a proxy war against Russia and by arming a genocidal apartheid regime on the eastern Mediterranean to the teeth.

He has also immensely profited corporations by allowing greedflation to do things like more than double the price of eggs and to increase housing costs by around half, in just a few years. Unfortunately for the Democrats, people tend to notice things like that, just like they did in 1980.

Democrat apologists—Paul Krugman is a great example—have responded by telling us that things are better than ever, that Biden has done more than any President since FDR to help working people by doing things like crushing the railroad strike, and that the economy is just wonderful according to their numbers so all of us who keep saying inflation is literally sucking our financial life’s blood are just too stupid to understand when we have it good.

In fact, the public ignorance is so dangerous that we might just vote the Democrats out, so they have decided that, in order to save democracy, they should have the right to censor any criticism of their policies in order to protect us from “disinformation,” which basically means anybody stating any inconvenient facts that the Democrats don’t want us thinking about.

First Amendment? Freedom of speech? Oh, those things are just for responsible people, Democrats practically say, and if you don’t agree with us, then you are irresponsible by definition and must be silenced for the common good.

That comes right out of Lenin’s and Stalin’s books, so I suppose it’s no surprise many Americans equate Democrats with Communists. They couldn’t be more mistaken, but Democrats do employ authoritarian techniques similar to the ones used by authoritarian Communists.

Examples of this are legion. Matt Taibbi and other journalists have given us a hoard of emails from the Biden Administration pressuring social media companies to censor speech they don’t like. Cancel culture—everything from #MeToo to Black Lives Matter to transgender ideology to Zionism—is designed to shut anyone up who disagrees with the prevailing establishment narrative of the day, which just so happens to never question our corporatist, parasitical, and blood-soaked ruling class.

All you have to do to prove this to yourself is to follow the money that has funded all of those “movements.” All were financed by billionaires and corporations, and none of them actually improved the material living conditions of anyone not employed by a friendly think tank, NGO, or approved foreign government.

Hollywood, dominated by Democrats, has gone from thinking of what kinds of films people want to see to designing films to impose approved ways of thinking on viewers, which has resulted in the worst box office numbers in decades. Americans go to movies for entertainment, not to be propagandized.

The corporate news media has proven just how lockstep with the Biden Regime it truly is by first staunchly defending Israel’s ongoing ethnic cleansing campaign as “self-defense,” then attacking it when the Israelis murdered European and American employees of the World Food Kitchen, then desperately trying to suppress the protests of Americans who have a problem with genocide no matter who is committing it or profiting from it.

There is no voter outreach from the Democratic Party, no listening to constituents, no town halls that are not controlled, orchestrated, and staffed with security to keep dissenters away from both Democrat politicians and the True Believers who do what they are told and believe what they are instructed to believe.

Hell! This year they’re not even having a rigged primary. The DNC simply announced that Joe Biden would be the nominee, so there was really no point in holding a primary at all. No more insurgent candidacies allowed. And most Democratic voters had no problem with that, for the people they have been instructed to trust for years told them that a primary election would be a threat to democracy because it might help the Evil One named Donald by dividing The Party.

What kind of democratic party will not allow democratic elections for its own officials? And, just in case the decrees from the DNC are not enough for Democratic voters, years ago the DNC stacked the deck with superdelegates, appointed by the DNC, to insure no enemy of corporations can ever get the nomination.

Even the Republicans haven’t gone that far.

No, the Democratic Party has become an authoritarian cultist organization. Orders are issued from on high, and anyone who questions them is either A) an ignorant idiot, B) a bigoted troglodyte, or C) a Russian puppet or infiltrator who is a dire threat to national security and must be censored, canceled, and/or imprisoned.

A and B are very familiar to former Democrats such as myself, and C is exactly what the Democrats did to those who warned lockdowns and masks were ineffective or said it was obvious Covid came from a lab in China, to Julian Assange for exposing Russiagate as the bald-faced lie that it is, and what they are trying, probably unsuccessfully, to do to one Donald J. Trump right now.

Democratic leaders and shills proclaim what reality is because their corrupt experts say so, and then persecute anyone who points out things like the systematic slaughter of women and children is genocide, or Russia is a large country that cannot possibly be defeated by Ukraine no matter how much treasure we dump into that bottomless pit of bloody grift.

No doubt Biden’s attractive lesbian of color spokeswoman would insist that the sun in fact rises in the west if the DNC decided that was how they were going to spin it, and tell all who said otherwise they were science-deniers.

In short, the Democratic Party is no longer a political party at all, but a cult designed to entrap supporters into obedience to a bunch of experts and others who have risen to the top, for the simple reason that their position and their credentials prove they are Very Smart and anyone who disagrees is…see A, B, and/or C above.

Any political party, or cult, that censors and persecutes its opponents is antidemocratic by definition. In fact, it’s as authoritarian as it gets; orders from up the chain Must Be Obeyed, and dissent must be crushed, all for our own good, of course.

The fact that Democrats are as beholden to corporate interests as Reagan Republicans proves they want those interests to not only run, but essentially to become the government, which makes them Fascist by Mussolini’s definition of the term, ie the merger of corporate and government power.

If you vote for a Democrat, any Democrat, you are voting for authoritarianism and Fascism. That’s just the way it is. If you don’t want to vote for authoritarianism and Fascism, then don’t vote Democratic. It’s that simple.

Does that mean I am urging anyone to vote Republican?

I promise to pillory them, and the Libertarians and Greens as well, but this rant is already long enough, so that will have to wait for another time.

Thank you for reading, good day, and good luck.