This is about a 21 minute video from Sabrina Salvati, where she shows clips from a Dr. Drew interview of Jimmy Dore, and interjects a lot of very intelligent, class-conscious comments on a discussion that is almost entirely class-based and loaded with good, solid materialist analysis.
Sabrina, you keep asking for someone to make it make sense. The people you find nonsensical are all philosophical idealists, and they really have lost their minds because their presuppositions are fundamentally flawed.
I thought that this made so much sense. This may seem tangential but I’m wary of Robert F. Kennedy’s becoming the next ‘savior’ through the Democratic Party. In my opinion, there are no political leaders that are going to come in like the Lone Ranger and rescue us. My clue was Kennedy’s Putin bashing….I heard him recently interviewed and he critiqued the Ukraine War with the preface that ‘Putin is a thug’…. Is it just me or has anyone else noticed that when the US is in an adversarial relationship with another country, it personalizes that relationship and makes it about the leader? What right do journalists and political elites have to judge other countries’ leaders? Look at the decades of pathetic leadership in the US….It seems to me that Kennedy was crouching his Ukraine War criticism in the terms that it just wasn’t being conducted in a smart way….In other words Russia was still the enemy….This entire demonization of Russia-China is really racist…And I can’t forget that Kennedy at the end of the day is part of that ruling class, and recall that Roosevelt, also part of the ruling class, put forth the social programs that he championed in order to save capitalism from itself. What foreign policy leadership needs is not this superiority complex over other cultures, it’s working on mutual cooperation and diplomacy around common problems like arms control, climate catastrophe, etc., etc.….You will get none of that from anyone within the ruling/political class….My apologies if this is off-topic but to some extent it addresses the issue(s) of what divides us on a macro scale….
This is so common sense when you (here's the task) THINK about it, Mr. & Mrs. America. I see Sabby has really come out with, but I wonder how much longer it will take for us to act like the French... too late? Fuck if I know.