This is about a 21 minute video from Sabrina Salvati, where she shows clips from a Dr. Drew interview of Jimmy Dore, and interjects a lot of very intelligent, class-conscious comments on a discussion that is almost entirely class-based and loaded with good, solid materialist analysis.

Sabrina, you keep asking for someone to make it make sense. The people you find nonsensical are all philosophical idealists, and they really have lost their minds because their presuppositions are fundamentally flawed.

