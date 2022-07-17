The Democratic Party and its affiliated NGOs, think tanks, and issue-advocacy groups is little more than a vast money-laundering operation that makes a few people extremely wealthy and powerful. It is not the least concerned with the interests or desires of the people from whom votes and donations are demanded more often than a Bible-thumping preacher passes the collection plate at a fundamentalist Christian revival.

The reaction of what I will call the Democrat Cartel to the overturning of Roe v. Wade proves my point. A couple or three months after the draft of the majority opinion was leaked to the press, the Supreme Court released its decision on the same day Joe Biden was discussing appointing a pro-life judge to the federal bench.

What can I say? Sometimes, history is just too funny in how it points out hypocrisy to ignore details like that.

Anyway, the response of Biden and the Democrats, as you all know, was to send out fundraising emails and do essentially nothing except to use the issue as a fundraising tool and get-out-the-vote rhetorical whip. I wanted to know why all the women’s rights organizations which were on the news so much in the 1960s through 80s did essentially nothing, either.

Well, as my dad taught me, follow the money and it will lead you to the truth. Here is a list of Planned Parenthood’s corporate donors. The source is right-wing, but I have no reason to doubt its veracity here. The donors include Johnson & Johnson, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Microsoft, and Exxon Mobil.

What about NOW? The National Organization for Women? The largest women’s rights group in the country. Where are they? Are they organizing demonstrations? Are they doing anything to fight for abortion rights at the state level? My use of the Google found a few marches, but so far nothing to put pressure on Democratic politicians to actually do something.

I didn’t find their donor list, but I’m pretty sure the same laundry list of corporate culprits would be there if I did. What do they say they are planning to do? Donate to and fundraise for Democrats, of course.

Planned Parenthood, NOW, and NARAL(National Abortion Rights Action League) and Emily’s List are spending at least $150 million in donations to Democrats for the midterms, according to Politico. This comes as no surprise. It’s only how the Democrat Cartel has been operating for the past 30 years.

The solution is always to fundraise more money to pump into political campaigns and Party think tanks. If one raises enough money, one has a good chance of rising in the organization. Don’t believe me? Ask Nancy Pelosi. She’ll come right out and brag about her superhuman fundraising skills. It’s her greatest qualification for Speaker of the House.

None of these women’s rights groups are going to do anything that will piss off their well-heeled donors. There will be no bra-burnings, sit-ins, marches shutting down intersections and city centers, nothing like women in the 60s and 70s did to win some of their long-denied human rights, not to mention what the suffragettes of a century ago did. Why? Partly because they don’t know how anymore. They’ve been part of the Democrat Cartel’s money-laundering and influence-peddling racket so long that they don’t know how to do anything else.

If you are a woman who wants to do something to fight back against this outrageous stripping of your fundamental human right to the liberty to control your own person, to decide your own destiny, the first thing you need to do is to stop donating money to Democrats or any of their affiliated organizations and to stop expecting them to lift a finger on your behalf if you haven’t already.

Then, on this issue you probably can do something effective. Join with like-minded people to win abortion rights at the state level. In most states, constitutional amendments can be put on the ballot by petition. In every state, the majority of voters is pro-choice to some extent.

Get those amendments on the ballot. They will pass. The oligarchy won’t even interfere, because those capitalist vampires don’t really care about abortion rights. It’s not like they will ever lose access to it, after all, and abortion rights are no threat to their political power. Unlike, say, 100% public financing of elections and certain third parties, but I digress.

The Democratic Party and all of its satellite institutions are just a bunch of interlocking money-laundering operations run by people who want more wealth and power for themselves and their class of people, not for working class women who would like to have the right to make the most personal of decisions for themselves.

The Democrat Cartel has done nothing to guarantee a woman’s right to choose for herself. They don’t know how to do anything about it, and the only thing they care about is their own wealth and power. They have utterly failed more than half the American population at one stroke, and don’t care enough about them to risk anything for them.

If this doesn’t prove the complete worthlessness of Blue Team Inc. to you, then I don’t know what will.