How the First World War Created the Middle East Conflicts
A very good history video from the Great War series
Here, in just 23 minutes, is the story of British and French imperial duplicity that drew the national boundaries of the Middle East and launched the Zionist project in Palestine that have plagued us for more than a century.
Unless you’ve really studied the history of that region, you will learn something from this video, something relevant to what is happening now. Even I learned a few tidbits.
I recommend the entire series because the Great War changed everything, and if you don’t understand it, you’re missing something important.
I hope you enjoy this one, for I’ll be using more from this series in the future for sure.
Thank you for watching, good day or night, and good luck.
Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Looks like a fantastic backgrounder, I will put it on the cue.
Fascinating watch. A couple of illuminating points about Churchill's and by extension Britain's concerns. Churchill was First Lord of Admiralty 1911-14 and oversaw conversion of British Fleet from steam to oil...and related essentially gaining control of newly discovered Persian Gulf oil field...story is here. https://www.twelveyearhistory.com/post/winston-churchill-and-the-oil-powered-british-navy1913-to-1920
What's equally interesting to me is how at the same time allied League of Nations founders were giving lip service to 'self determination' and applying it selectively in the former Ottoman Empire and the Middle East, many of them were invading the former Soviet Union and supporting the Russian Whites.