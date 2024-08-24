Here, in just 23 minutes, is the story of British and French imperial duplicity that drew the national boundaries of the Middle East and launched the Zionist project in Palestine that have plagued us for more than a century.

Unless you’ve really studied the history of that region, you will learn something from this video, something relevant to what is happening now. Even I learned a few tidbits.

I recommend the entire series because the Great War changed everything, and if you don’t understand it, you’re missing something important.

I hope you enjoy this one, for I’ll be using more from this series in the future for sure.

