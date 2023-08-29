In today’s Politico, Bernie Sanders attacked Cornel West with a lie.

Yes, laughter should be West’s reaction.

“[Biden has] created the best economy that we can get. Is this the best that we can get? You don’t tell that lie to the people just for Biden to win,” West said in a clip played on CNN Sunday,

Politico quoted West, insinuating that West said this about Sanders. In fact, West was responding to what the Biden campaign has been bleating every chance they get. Then they quote Sanders:

“Where I disagree with my good friend, Cornel West, is I think in these really very difficult times, where there is a real question whether democracy is going to remain in the United States of America. … I think we’ve got to bring the entire progressive community to defeat Trump or whoever the Republican nominee will be, [and] support Biden,” Sanders said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Democracy? What democracy is Sanders talking about? Our democracy, such as it was and what there was of it, died at the federal level no later than November 2000 with the Supreme Court coup and the Democrats’ craven, and profitable, failure to fight.

If anything, Sanders’ two Democratic primary runs prove that democracy is not tolerated by the Democratic Party. That organization has proven itself to be an authoritarian oligarchy that will tolerate no dissent from the Party line, as RFK Jr.’s campaign manager Dennis Kucinich has somehow failed to learn.

Bernie Sanders is being a good boy, doing as he is told so that his and his family’s position remains comfortable indeed. A loyal servant of the Empire is Bernie Sanders.

Democracy’s already gone, and we already know what we would get with a second Trump term, which couldn’t possibly be any worse than a second Biden term.

We also know that the only way to bring democracy back in any way, shape, or form is to break the two party capitalist duopoly.

Which is all the more reason to vote for Cornel West, or any other third party candidate next November, because WTF not? There is absolutely nothing for the working class to lose by doing so.