I saw plenty of videos from the Democratic National Committee(DNC) meeting to elect its new chairman. I think I can say chairman, since a white guy even dorkier and forgettable than Kamala Harris’ running mate won the election.

There was a time when I was a delegate to Democratic county conventions. Now, I wouldn’t want to be associated with this weird glee club that is the titular head of the Party in any way, shape, or form.

did a couple of great videos on their cringeworthy meeting, so I’ll use them as my evidence.

Barbaric Warning: Alcohol, marijuana, or other positive mood-enhancing substances are recommended prior to or during viewing.

All I can say is

There is no way those people are going to lead the Democrats to victory with their values and their demands for positive attention and votes for absolutely zero material benefits in return. No way, no how.

While it gives me great satisfaction to pronounce that the End is Nigh for the Democratic Party now, that satisfaction comes only after being betrayed by that party ever since I was first eligible to vote in 1976.

I was raised to be a diehard Democrat. I shook hands with JFK when I was 4, saw him in person the day before he died when I was 5, met LBJ several times, not to mention dozens of Texas Democrats ranging from governors and congresscritters to state representatives and so forth.

I was ecstatic when Jimmy Carter won Texas and the election in 1976 after Vietnam, Watergate, and Ford’s pardon of Nixon. Then Carter deregulated the airlines, politicized the Olympics, supported the future Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, presided over a period of devastating inflation much like we have now, and opened the gates of power to Ronald Reagan.

Bill Clinton delivered on one out of three promises that were important to me and immediately shattered the other two. Obama didn’t deliver shit. Biden made Trump look good in comparison. So what do the Democrats do?

They double down on identity politics and transgender ideology. They defend the intelligence agencies that lied to us for decades and call the greatest patriot the National Security Agency ever produced a traitor.

They support sending billions to Ukraine to fight a war it was never possible for that country to win. They unabashedly support a pack of genocidal maniacs in Israel.

They defend the bloodydamned FBI, which should never have been created at all and no longer has any useful place in our society if it ever did. They decry the First Amendment as an obstacle to protecting democracy from misinformation, which they define as anything they don’t like that day.

And they’re so superciliously self-righteous about it! Gods! At least back in the late 70s and early 80s they sometimes provided free food and beer to go listen to them. Now they want a month’s salary as an admission fee.

They offer nothing but delusions and dead ends for those who follow them, and most Americans know it. When 69% of voters disapprove of a political party, that party is in trouble, but the Democrats refuse to change course.

They’ve become an irrelevant cult as far as the interests of the working class are concerned. It’s time for them to

and don’t even try to come back.

If this opinion piece convinces just one person that the Democratic Party cannot possibly be reformed into anything remotely beneficial to the working class, I will be gratified.

Hopefully, I won’t be talking too much about them in the immediate future because they are so irrelevant. What’s relevant is what the Trump Administration actually does and what the rest of the world does in response, and I won’t stay silent when Trump screws up, either.

Sorry, Donald.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

