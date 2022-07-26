Share this postA message for any former Jackpine Radicals members ohiobarbarian.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherA message for any former Jackpine Radicals members Ohio BarbarianJul 26, 202221Share this postA message for any former Jackpine Radicals members ohiobarbarian.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther75ShareIf you’re looking for Ohio Barbarian, you found him. I used my real name on Twitter to show I’m not a bot, and decided to use my real name on Substack as well. 21Share this postA message for any former Jackpine Radicals members ohiobarbarian.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther75SharePreviousNext
You know that I know where you are. I have officially registered (as MrMickeysMom) in another discussion forum that I'm not entirely excited about, which is called caucus99percent (c99 for short). I'll get around to posting their towards the weekend. I'm trying to write an essay in tribute to JackpineRadicals. Care to contribute to it (I have as yet started it)?
i of course know you as well... is jpr done? it'd be a real shame