First, I’m married to my best friend. Second, my stepdaughter lives with us, without whom we would not be nearly as comfortable.

I’m lucky enough to get not one, but two paid days off, resulting in four glorious days in a row of not having to work.

Football. I like football, and as long as there’s Thanksgiving and football, American civilization has not completely collapsed.

A Mexican restaurant that stays open on Thanksgiving. My wife and I have had the flu; hardly an inspiration to cook a huge dinner for not very many people. So tomorrow we’ll celebrate by grazing on something like this:

Movie theaters. I’m going to see Napoleon tomorrow.

The Israeli government, for providing abundant proof beyond any reasonable doubt that it is a genocidal, Nazistic regime not worthy of any support whatsoever from any other country on the planet.

The American people, for finally figuring out that the biggest liar in the world is the US government, and the second biggest is corporate media.

Oldies but goodies: Electricity and indoor plumbing.

Our huge, black cat who is currently purring in my ear.

Beer, wine, whiskey and weed, and the people of Ohio for voting to make that last one legal.

Social media in general, for getting so beyond the control of the oligarchy that it has become one of the seeds of the latter’s destruction.