First, I’m married to my best friend. Second, my stepdaughter lives with us, without whom we would not be nearly as comfortable.
I’m lucky enough to get not one, but two paid days off, resulting in four glorious days in a row of not having to work.
Football. I like football, and as long as there’s Thanksgiving and football, American civilization has not completely collapsed.
A Mexican restaurant that stays open on Thanksgiving. My wife and I have had the flu; hardly an inspiration to cook a huge dinner for not very many people. So tomorrow we’ll celebrate by grazing on something like this:
Movie theaters. I’m going to see Napoleon tomorrow.
The Israeli government, for providing abundant proof beyond any reasonable doubt that it is a genocidal, Nazistic regime not worthy of any support whatsoever from any other country on the planet.
The American people, for finally figuring out that the biggest liar in the world is the US government, and the second biggest is corporate media.
Oldies but goodies: Electricity and indoor plumbing.
Our huge, black cat who is currently purring in my ear.
Beer, wine, whiskey and weed, and the people of Ohio for voting to make that last one legal.
Social media in general, for getting so beyond the control of the oligarchy that it has become one of the seeds of the latter’s destruction.
Finally, I’m thankful for all of the stubborn, creative, and determined free spirits on Substack who daily prove critical thinking and basic morality are not dead, and especially the ones who put up with reading my own screeds for whatever reason.
OhioBarbarian's Old Bolshevik Commentary and other Oddities is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So Happy Thanksgiving whereever you are! And remember…moderation is for monks.
Yes indeed OB and you and your Substack network are right up there with the social media people that I'm so thankful for.....And yes, college football and Mexican food - nothing finer on a fall weekend! Boomer Sooner!
Hey, Happy Thanksgiving, y'all! And of course, I agree with OB oneverything.
Side note - I recently had to give up my house - bad roof, $12,000 insurance premium - and now I am living in a totally paid for giant doublewide that needs a shitload of work, but should make a profit selling next year - I hope to never have to live in something I do not own again. Until, I guess, assisted living or whatever. Not in a 55+ place as yet, although 77 - I do believe my pickleball days are over. Not that I ever played pickleball, and actually I had to look it up. Or, um, Google it. Change is good! So are OB's articles, thank you!!!