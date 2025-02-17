BONG!

There will be no American troops deployed to Gaza. There will be no shiny new Trump Hotel & Casino in Gaza City. Eventually, there will be no State of Israel at all, and this poll shows why.

Let’s take a closer look at the numbers.

One must take the Democrat numbers with a pound of salt. If Harris were President, those numbers would probably be reversed. A lot of them are saying they are opposed to the scheme just because it’s Trump’s idea.

The Republicans are very interesting. Note that a solid 43% of them, a large minority, are opposed to sending troops to Gaza, and I suspect at least a quarter of those saying they do support Trump’s plan would hold the exact opposite position if a Democrat were in the White House.

The ornery independents, of course, are the main thing. 55% strongly oppose. 68% somewhat or strongly oppose. That is almost certainly the real figure for the American people in general.

Let that sink in. At least two-thirds of the American people are very much opposed to the Greater Israel project. It’s a pretty safe bet to say about the same number is very much opposed to the genocide, and a clear majority would definitely back any President who shuts off all military aid to Israel.

Americans are sick and tired of being sick and tired of our tax dollars going to support wars, genocidal maniacs, psyops, and regime change overseas. Why do you think nobody gives a damn about USAID or the National Endowment for Oligarchy Democracy getting shut down?

This isn’t going to change any time soon, and the Israelis will continue to demand unconditional support because that’s the only trick they have left. It cannot possibly continue to work. In fact, it’s already not working.

The Israelis may well be able to murder another few tens of thousands of Palestinians this year, but with every dead child, every picture of an abused Palestinian hostage released, every sick Tik-Tok video the Zionists themselves post, all that red and pink you see in the graph up there will continue to grow.

A tipping point is coming when even the American oligarchs will see that Israel has reached the point of diminishing returns and it’s time to cut bait. In fact, they’re doing a cut-bait rehearsal right now with Ukraine.

Israel, your doom is coming, your days are numbered, and no god is coming to save you.

