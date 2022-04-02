I suppose it was inevitable. Israel, after all, has always treated Palestinians as second class citizens at best, and has systematically driven them off their land and herded them into ghettoes since at least 1967. But, as a philosophy professor of mine once taught, If you do a thing, then you become the type of person who does that thing.

This has now happened to Israel, and the Anti-Defamation League. The video below details this in that organization’s own words. The whole thing is a good one, but the part that really got my attention starts as 11:51 in the video.

This is what the ADL said: Ukraine's neo-Nazis are the good type of neo-Nazis because they're funded and armed by Israeli billionaires.

Oho! So now there are good Nazis and bad Nazis. According to this Fishman character the ADL interviewed, the Ukrainian Nazis are good because they don’t target Jews or Jewish institutions, and are funded by Israeli Jews.

I guess that means when they murdered Roma people, burned alive their fellow Ukrainians who disagreed with them in Odessa in 2014, and shelled and shot Donbass Ukrainians who didn’t want to be ruled by them for eight years, that’s all good as far as the ADL is concerned.

The same group that used to justly raise hell whenever some neo-Nazi American group waved their swastika flags or marched through Charlottesville chanting “Jews will not replace us” and unjustly damned anyone who criticized Israel for being a Nazi is now saying Nazis can be good people, too.

The ADL uses the fact that Israeli billionaires are funding and arming Nazis in Ukraine as a reason to support those same Nazis. Israelis supporting Nazis! I can’t make this shit up, but it does figure.

The Israeli government has been using many Nazi tactics against their Palestinian population for generations now. They don’t let those in the occupied territories vote in Israeli elections, they segregate them, they make them go through military checkpoints to get from Point A to Point B, they have turned Gaza into what amounts to an open-air prison, and sometimes shoot them for sport. All of these things are well-known, extensively documented, and indisputable.

All of these things were done to the Jews(and many others) by the Nazis before and during World War II, though of course Hitler’s Nazis, including Ukrainian ones whom modern Ukrainian Nazis and the Ukrainian government call national heroes went much farther.

If you do a thing, you become the type of person who does that thing.

The Israeli Zionists and the ADL have become what they hate. They’ve become the type of people who act like Nazis. And in doing so, they’ve lost all credibility.

Thank you for reading, good day, and good luck.