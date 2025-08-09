Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mjh's avatar
mjh
1d

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters’ moving new song, ‘Sumud’:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6dcS6SOYZc. “Sumud” means “steadfast resistance” in Arabic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
1d

"Zionism, Equity, and Imperium." Love it.

I'm proudly guilty of violating all ZEI expectations, declarations and royal decrees.

We need to pay attention to a bureaucratic detail that can be quietly reversed. From Reuters:

"DHS oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA in grant notices posted on Friday said states must follow its "terms and conditions" to qualify for disaster preparation funding.

"Those conditions required that they not support what the agency called a "discriminatory prohibited boycott," a term defined as refusing to deal with 'companies doing business in or with Israel.' The new terms, opens new tab, posted later on Monday, do not include that language."

Wouldn't be surprised to see some Zionist lobby group or government traitor get that or similar wording quietly plugged back in.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-reverses-pledge-link-disaster-funds-israel-boycott-stance-2025-08-04/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture