Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Donald Trump promised to dismantle that intersectional liberal program with zero class consciousness, and to be fair he has mostly kept that popular promise.

No more special treatment and required praise of LGBTQ and “people of color” for their individual accomplishments. No more of this “sensitivity training” nonsense. Unfortunately, Trump has replaced DEI with what I will call ZEI.

Zionism, Equity, and Imperium.

The Trump Administration has leveled the field of identity group competition by means of declaring they’re not going to single out any identity groups for exalted treatment anymore, except for one—the Jews. And not even all Jews, oh no, just the ones who support Israel. Just the Zionist ones. They’re special, not to mention sensitive, because their ancestors got genocided before they, or I for that matter, was born.

Zionists are so sensitive, in fact, that any criticism of them or their obviously genocidal apartheid state must be banned in order to protect their feelings, which matter more than other people’s because The Holocaust.

The logical corollary is that since their ancestors went through the Holocaust, then they must be permitted to conduct their own against somebody else. That’s only equitable, you see. There’s nothing to get excited about in Gaza, the West Bank, or Syria or Lebanon for that matter.

It’s also very profitable if you’re an arms contractor or a Big Tech investor in surveillance because Zionists have the best surveillance because they must because they have so many dastardly and eternally scheming enemies who only hate them because they are Jews.

So Zionists are special and must be protected against anything that might make them feel uncomfortable. That’s only equitable. WTF does that mean, you ask?

The right people in this case aren’t just Zionists, either. They’re also Donald Trump himself. The thought of building a brand new real estate grifting operation casino on top of the ruins of Gaza makes him feel great, and he naturally believes you should feel great about that as well. If you don’t, well, you’re just a terrible person, terrible.

That brings us to the I-word, inclusion. Under ZEI, Zionists get exalted treatment in the name of equity, they are definitely included in all American government decision-making, and those decisions are always in favor of Jewish Imperium over the lands they claim Yahweh, in whom most of them haven’t believed for generations, granted to them back in the Bronze Age.

IOW, Zionists created ZEI in order to achieve their imperium over much of southwest Asia, and they definitely have established an imperium over the White House and Congress, have they not? The resulting policy is Israel First, Americans Last, Palestinians Nonexistent.

Yes, a fat real estate scammer named Donald Trump has decreed that Zionism, Equity, and Imperium is the law of the land because his bribers and blackmailers insist on it, and because his own family stands to profit from it.

There are just a couple of problems with that. First, not a single ordinary American voted for this policy, and second, that ornery old Bill of Rights is still around and starting to push back.

The first thing was illustrated when the Department of Homeland Suppression Security announced that no state or municipality which even refuses to deal with Israeli companies, much less actually boycotts Israel, would receive any Federal disaster aid if a hurricane or tornado or flood or earthquake hits it.

According to DHS, we Americans can boycott any other foreign country, or even entire American states, but not Israel. Oh no. That would violate ZEI.

The pushback across the ideological spectrum, most definitely including the majority of Trump’s own voters, was so intense that DHS walked that one back the same freaking day.

The second thing is being seen in the courts as well as the streets and social media. In Federal Court after Federal Court, ZEI is being shot down for violating the First and Fourth Amendments. The Supreme Court recently ruled, unanimously, that cops can’t even murder people anymore just because they feel scared for a second.

Now, the courts must consider the totality of the circumstances surrounding a police shooting, not just how the cop felt the second before he pulled the trigger. IOW, cops can no longer provoke a reaction and then shoot the provoked person and get away with it.

That ruling flies in the face of the Israeli policing methods that the Zionists insist on spreading in America. The Supreme Court clearly has no more respect for ZEI than it does for minority voting rights, product liability law, or elections uncorrupted by corporate money.

I love it when consistency causes irony in a good way.

Meanwhile, Americans keep exercising their First Amendment rights. To wit,

Yes we can damned well say we know a genocide when we see one and that we are outraged at being forced to pay it.

Yes we can interfere with ICE’s kidnappings of harmless people.

Yes we can boycott a nation of genocidal maniacs if we damned well please, and yes we can ridicule a president for his obviously tiny penis if we want to do that, too.

It’s gotta be, right? Why else would a rich fuck like Trump need guys like Epstein to get him girls and maybe import a hot-looking wife from Slovenia? Everybody in the ‘hood knows that.

No ordinary American voted to replace DEI with ZEI. No ordinary American voted for Donald Trump because they wanted to put Israel First and Make Israel Greater than the Assyrian Empire.

In fact, most Americans have had quite enough of this deviant, equitable imperium that a corrupt, authoritarian and failing regime keeps trying to foist upon us.

Enough of you, you perverse, cowardly, tiny-penised carnival barker and real estate grifter who wants a golden aristocratic ballroom in the White House.

As for Zionists, well, we’ve especially had enough of you. The source of all your wealth and power is also the source of your doom. Read it and weep:

Zionism is provoking a tax revolt. Americans are very good at tax revolts. No American tax dollars, no Israel. It’s that simple.

Israel delenda est.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

