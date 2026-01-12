Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

MissAnneThrope
6h

Thank you. It has crossed my mind - about how far back one goes, who has a right to the land? - but haven’t taken time to think it thru, because there could never be justification. And, indeed, human history is built on conquering and murdering the locals. The fact that others historically did genocide obviously doesn't grant permission to use that horrific tactic again. Jeezuz. How can humans be so willfully ignorant? And for jews, subjected to genocide less than a century ago, it is even more utterly absurd.

Josh Liveright's avatar
Josh Liveright
6h

Thanks for the excellent argument and the mention. Sadly, if I sent this to the fellow who I engaged with, I would only get more righteous justification from him. How do we mitigate that form of ideological rigid justification is the next question.

