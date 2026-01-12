Josh Liveright right asked me to respond to a comment directed at me on his community network, a courtesy I very much appreciate. This is the comment:

“Have you ever thought about the fact that you live in an occupied country? Would you be willing to vacate the country so it could be returned to the people who were here before “us”, who we committed genocide against, consigning the survivors to second-class citizenship?

Keep your anti-Semitism to yourself.”

And this is my response in Notes, but it’s long enough to deserve its own post so I am reprinting it here, with a couple of minor edits:

I will begin to answer that with two questions of my own.

How long does it take for a group of people to live on a spot of land before they can be called “indigenous” to that land? After settler-colonizers leave, are the indigenous people the same people they were before?

Oh, hell no they’re not. They are CHANGED. They can claim their ancestral heritage, but they can never return to their previous way of life again, for they themselves have been changed by colonization. They can never go back to the way they were. Been to India lately? History is never undone.

Back to my first question, the Shawnee have a magnificent cycle of stories about their wanderings from the Pacific Northwest to Ohio and Kentucky, fighting enemies all the way. Are the Shawnee indigenous to Ohio? They only arrived in the late 17th or early 18th Century.

The Dakota were clustered around the Great Lakes before the Americans displaced them, drove them west, and gave them guns to drive the Hidatsa into Canada. They are NOT native to the Black Hills if you go back far enough.

Who were the indigenous people living where I now sit? The Erie, and they were rendered extinct by OTHER indigenous people while my ancestors were farming on the St. Lawrence. Should I be required to give up my land here and NOW to some descendant of an indigenous people who never lived here in the first place?

Who gets West Texas, an Apache in Arizona whose ancestors lived there when the Spanish arrived, or a Comanche in Oklahoma whose great grandpa drove them off that land and took it for his nation a century later?

Do you begin to see all the devils lurking in this land back argument?

My answer to your respondent is “No, because my people have been on this continent for 400 years, over ten generations. I AM indigenous now in all the ways that matter, and will defend my personal property and that of my family accordingly. I am for reparations to indigenous people—family honor and karma demand it—but those can only happen when our society is prosperous enough that it becomes a unifying, healing thing. IOW, socialism is a prerequisite to reparations for ANYONE. That is just material reality.”

The Israelis think, just like the Nazis did before them, that because the United States was successful at ethnically cleansing indigenous people so thoroughly their descendants can never possibly hope to reclaim all of their lost lands, that THEY have the right to do the same thing to others.

By that logic, the Russians have the right to sack Kiev, slaughter all of its inhabitants, and build a pyramid of skulls because the Mongols once did that unto them. Yet I KNOW the Russians will do no such thing. How do I know this?

We learn from history so as to avoid repeating the horrors of the past, not to find excuses to repeat them, but only so much can be undone. The American settlement of the United States simply cannot be undone. It’s TOO settled, and you can’t demand for 345 million or so people to just up and go. It cannot happen, and anyone who suggests such a thing cannot be taken any more seriously than Monty Python’s Ministry of Silly Walks.

HOWEVER, that logic does not apply to Israel any more than it did to British India, the Dutch East Indies, or the late, unlamented Rhodesia. Just look at the comparative populations of the colonizers to the colonized. All are fundamentally different from those of the United States for our entire history.

The plagues which preceded the English and the French, and reduced the native population by as much as 90%, are what enabled my ancestors to take nearly all of that land. Were it not for them, history would be very different indeed.

Just because my ancestors got away with a genocide, and largely by means of an accident of immunology at that, does not mean that I am under ANY obligation to allow the Israelis to get away with one now.

Unlike the Erie, their indigenous people are right there. Hell! They’re right down the street from me as well! Thanks to emigration and the internet, they are in my face, so to speak. It is not the same thing. It should never have been considered to be the same thing, but of course both Nazis and Zionists will cling to their false comparisons. Too bad for them.

No one is entitled to their TURN at a genocide. Just because my ancestors did it, and got away with it, does not give you the right to do it. It does not give ME the right to do it. Zionists are making, right now, the stupidest moral argument in all history.

The Israelis will ultimately have a choice of accepting majority rule, returning to their countries of RECENT origin and living as citizens there(as the British returned to England from India and the Dutch from Indonesia), or establishing new colonies elsewhere.

Some have already chosen the latter. Just look at Cyprus. At least I learned from my people’s past and don’t want to see anyone do those things to anyone else ever again. The Russians have learned from theirs and will build no pyramids of skulls. Zionists, OTOH, have learned nothing.

Like Tsar Nicholas II, Zionists learn nothing and forget nothing, and their sick ideology will follow that of the Romanovs into the dustbin of history where it can pine for the good old days that can never come again right alongside its granddaddy, Manifest Destiny.

Let’s all put genocide into that dustbin where it belongs, and never, ever let it out again.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

