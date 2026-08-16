Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Exile from the Future's avatar
Exile from the Future
10h

The DSA is white people who think is categorically evil to be white. They are leftist who try to put the break on other leftists who are drifting "too far" left. They have defanged and watered down socialism. They are members of the professional-managerial class who don't even know how to talk to the working class. This reminds me of the anticommunist left which was created by the CIA back in the 1950s and still exists.

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Charles Dunaway's avatar
Charles Dunaway
8h

From it's inception under Michael Harrington, the DSA has been just what you say "...the sheep pen where progressive ideas go to be safely contained...". They supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 - hardly a socialist or anti-imperialist stance. These are the middle class kids who aspire to the PMC but got worthless 'Studies' degrees so don't qualify for actual jobs and are so focused on their own precious feelings that no one can't stand to be around them. If any of their recent victorious politicians actually do anything useful for working people it will be a miracle.

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