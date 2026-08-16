These…are the Democratic Socialists of America. This less than 4 minute long video should tell you exactly why these people are not working class, are not Marxist materialists of any stripe, are definitely not anarchists or anti-authoritarians of any variety, and are most definitely not any threat to capitalism or the US Empire.

The clip is from the 2019 DSA national convention. These guys can’t put aside their oh-so-important personal feelings of identity and victimhood aside long enough to run a damned meeting, much less a country or a serious political movement.

IOW, they are every bit as silly and ridiculous, and I mean worthy of ridicule and contempt, as is what remains of Donald Trump’s ever dwindling circle of supporters.

As you can see, most of these people are white, and most are members of the professional managerial class, though it seems to me that “mismanagerial” might be a more accurate description of what the DSA really is, and there’s nothing accidental about that.

The DSA exists to serve the Democratic Party, not to reform it, much less to overthrow the established leadership. It’s the sheep pen where progressive ideas go to be safely contained, repackaged and resold right back to the discontented and idealistic PMC in nice, safe, nonthreatening ways.

Meanwhile, a lucky few of these people will get promoted to a higher income bracket, so there’s hope! It’s so bourgeois.

I was there when all of this postmodernist shit began to dominate academia back in the mid to late 1970s. My friends and I used to joke about where it could lead, and what’s scary is how unknowingly accurate we were!

Not bad for a bunch of beer-chugging potheads.

There was another group of people Across the Pond who were there, too. They’re called Monty Python’s Flying Circus. They caught it all, and crucified the new postmodernism on a cross of satire.

Now you can watch Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and The Life of Brian all over again just to catch those references and get some no doubt well-needed laughs.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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