If the United States were ever to become socialist, as in a transitional step to communism, what would that look like?
I think it’s an important question, I have some thoughts on the subject and to write about that in the future, but I would like some input from my fellow Americans here. What do you think socialism would have to reflect in order to take root and be successful here?
I’ll throw out just one thing. I think the tradition of individual liberties, as exemplified in the Bill of Rights, would have to be embraced by American socialists if they were ever to gain popular support. I think of such a movement had a flag, it would look something like this:
What do you think?
I'm recalling the scene in Star Trek TNG where counselor Troy walks with a time traveling Mark Twain on the Enterprise... He wonders out loud, "What happened to all those poor people, and Troy says something like, "Once we eliminated money, all those other things were no longer at issue." This would immediately bring to mind that everyone has the hierarchy of needs each day- Food, Shelter, Warmth, Security, but it has to include the freedom to receive healthcare and transportation and (drum roll)... free education and life-long education as a microcosm of "the people".