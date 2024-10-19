If you are a member of the Democrat Cult, do not watch this video; it may cause you severe cognitive dissonance. For those who want to see just how much Kamala really cares for black people, or women and children in general, this is a must watch.

This is Cheree Peoples, whose daughter suffers from a severe case of sickle-cell anemia. When Kamala Harris was California Attorney General in 2010, she ordered her arrested, with cameras and the perp walk and everything, because her daughter missed too much school.

The school knew and had no problems with her daughter Shayla’s frequent hospitalizations. All Kamala cared about was a chance to show how tough she was on “bad” parents. Especially “bad” single black women parents.

The real kicker is that Kamala has never apologized to this woman or her now grown, and handicapped, daughter. In fact, Harris, as this mom said, “lied her ass off” about ever throwing any parent in jail for their child’s truancy.

Maybe it’s because the California Supreme Court ruled her policy unconstitutional, which begs the question—If Kamala had no respect for the California Constitution when she was Attorney General of that state, why would she give a damn about the Federal one?

Maybe, as Cheree alleges, it’s because Kamala grew up privileged in Canada and has no appreciation for the Constitution and Bill of Rights, or because she is not a mother.

Or maybe it’s because this video exposes her for the sociopathic cretin that she really is. You be the judge.