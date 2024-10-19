Video of the Week: The True Character of Kamala Harris
An American horror story
If you are a member of the Democrat Cult, do not watch this video; it may cause you severe cognitive dissonance. For those who want to see just how much Kamala really cares for black people, or women and children in general, this is a must watch.
This is Cheree Peoples, whose daughter suffers from a severe case of sickle-cell anemia. When Kamala Harris was California Attorney General in 2010, she ordered her arrested, with cameras and the perp walk and everything, because her daughter missed too much school.
The school knew and had no problems with her daughter Shayla’s frequent hospitalizations. All Kamala cared about was a chance to show how tough she was on “bad” parents. Especially “bad” single black women parents.
The real kicker is that Kamala has never apologized to this woman or her now grown, and handicapped, daughter. In fact, Harris, as this mom said, “lied her ass off” about ever throwing any parent in jail for their child’s truancy.
Maybe it’s because the California Supreme Court ruled her policy unconstitutional, which begs the question—If Kamala had no respect for the California Constitution when she was Attorney General of that state, why would she give a damn about the Federal one?
Maybe, as Cheree alleges, it’s because Kamala grew up privileged in Canada and has no appreciation for the Constitution and Bill of Rights, or because she is not a mother.
Or maybe it’s because this video exposes her for the sociopathic cretin that she really is. You be the judge.
As I said elsewhere on substack - Kamala does not identify or empathize with any other person or group. Like Hillary, IMO, Kamala is a purely predatory political creature, and everybody else is either a steppingstone or an obstacle.
It does CMSU when Kamala is referred to as a Commie or Socialist or whatever - the only giveaways that will happen or endure if she wins will be the ones for the MIC and business, and those are mostly, as Hillary told us, agreed to behind closed doors, in secrecy. After all, the Dems are pretty open about considering campaign promises as empty, not to be held accountable for, lies and misdirection. It is only the winning and keeping that first place at the trough that counts. IMO, of course.
Wow, that is devastating. Amazing the Rethuglicans are not pushing out the video. I did some quick research and the story checks out. It is a mystery (not really) that the media has done nothing with it, including NPR, which in the 2020 race actually did some pretty good reporting on the story in their Code Switch program: "The Story Behind Kamala Harris' Truancy Program" https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2020/10/17/924766186/the-story-behind-kamala-harriss-truancy-program
Makes their lack of coverage now even more damning.
Both Skamala and Trump are horrible creatures and either way the "election" tumbles, the result will be more war and totalitarian oppression, though one will be a little more joyful about her brand of oppression.