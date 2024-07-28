I thought I’d do something different this week and post what I think is a good, and relevant, history video. Epic History’s pretty good, and this is one of their best.

The video relentlessly exposes British, French, and Israeli imperial interests, as well as describing how Israel ruthlessly exploited the hopes of two declining empires to try to accomplish what it in the 1967 war 11 years earlier.

Israel’s goals have never changed, you see.

I would like you to watch it and listen for history rhyming with what is happening now. For example, like then, a declining empire is desperately trying to hold on to its fading power, and like then, Israel is doing its best to exploit that attempt for its own purposes. There are other rhymes as well.

And let me know if you’d like a history video every one in awhile. Thank you, good day or night, and good luck.

