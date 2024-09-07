If you are an American not suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, you will find this video hilarious.

If you are not, a brief explanation is in order before you watch it.

In the US, we are constantly barraged with Big Pharma television and streaming ads. They normally have the following format:

“Are you suffering from (name of ailment, condition, or reaction to another medication)? Ask your doctor about Umptisquat.” (video shows very contented people doing fun things in idyllic settings) “Umptisquat has been shown to do all of these wonderful things.” (testimony from widely diverse actors telling you how they can now do things they couldn’t do before taking Umptisquat)

Then, because there is still a law requiring Big Pharma to warn us about side-effects, all the while the video shows patients reveling in their new-found freedom to live life normally thanks to taking Umptisquat, a soothing voiceover says something like,

“Umptisquat is not for everyone. It may cause headaches, gastrointestinal distress, kidney failure, liver failure, stroke, heart attack, cancer, suicidal thoughts or death. Stop taking Umptisquat immediately if you experience any of these symptoms and call your doctor. Let your doctor know if you are allergic to Umptisquat.” More forceful voice: “Ask your doctor if Umptisquat is right for you today!”

In this parody, the voiceover touts independence as the cure for TDS, and the side-effects are wonderful. So is the bit about for whom independence isn’t appropriate.

Enjoy! I sure did.

