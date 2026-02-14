Would you like to learn how to wreck an aspiring, but stupid, politician’s career, in any political system, in less than 25 minutes? Glenn Greenwald offer this master class on the subject, utterly exposing Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez as an ignorant, and incompetent, fraud when it comes to foreign policy.

Greenwald starts with clips from a 2018 TV interview AOC did, where she clearly had no idea of what she was talking about when it came to the Palestine issue.

It’s been 8 years, and she hasn’t learned a thing. This time she went to the Munich Security Conference among much celebratory press coverage to show off her foreign policy bona fides, and to demonstrate she’s a legitimate candidate for US Senate or higher.

It was a cringeworthy disaster. AOC was asked if she would use the American military to defend Taiwan if the People’s Republic tries to reincorporate the island by force. It was a simple question, but AOC was absolutely helpless.

Greenwald mercilessly points this out, comparing AOC to a honor roll high school student being asked a question to which she does not remember the answer. He warns us that we will cringe, and I certainly did. This was a pathetic performance by AOC.

The answer to the question is simple: No. Per American policy since 1972, there is one China and the government in Beijing is the legitimate government. While the United States strongly prefers a peaceful unification, and is confident that both the Beijing and Taipei governments do as well, we cannot intervene in what would be an internal Chinese civil war.

But nooooo…AOC cringed and made stuttering noises and shuffled her way to a non-answer over the course of several agonizing minutes because she clearly has no understanding of the history between the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, and the United States.

Sheesh! She only had to go back in time to 1972 to get the information she needed. It’s clear she knows nothing about the subject.

Greenwald’s conclusion is that AOC is a joke, at least when it comes to foreign policy. Mine is that AOC is a joke of a CIA asset. Langley should be embarrassed, and maybe they are. It’s the Democrats who will watch this and not be embarrassed who worry me far more than AOC ever will.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

Share

If you appreciate my scribbling, and can tolerate more emails, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber at the lowest rates on Substack. You can also buy me a beer and receive no emails at all. Shares and likes mean much.

Buy me a Beer