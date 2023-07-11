Finally! After being together for well over a fifth of a century, I was able to take my wife to a resort. Only 2 hours or so away, no hotel tax, great rates during the week, a chance to see the Seneca Museum, gorgeous country, friendly people and, perhaps not coincidentally, legal recreational marijuana.

There was just one hitch: We had to cross maybe 50 miles of that nightmare for motorists and truckers of the Northeast…Pennsylvania.

We made it to North Kingsville, Ohio on I-90 in maybe an hour, then…dead stop. I managed to exit, we ate lunch at a wonderful place where we’ve been many times before, and decided to bypass I-90 in PA because it made the local news that Pennsylvania had narrowed the interstate to one lane each way till the gods know when for even the gods don’t know why.

So we went through Erie on US 20, which had no construction but a three minute red light literally every other block for at least 15 miles. What should have been no more than a 3 hour drive, with a couple of stops, turned into 6.

C’est la vie in the declining Empire. Speaking of which, there was literally an escaped killer who had survivalist training in some woods in the vicinity, and then Seneca Marshals showed up in front of the hotel this morning to grill some guy in a van who had driven on the sidewalk for I have no freaking idea why for about two hours.

And I am back in Twitter jail again. Apparently someone objected to my call for Adam Schiff to be tried for crimes against humanity and treason against the Constitution while a gallows was being built outside his jail cell, like they did at Nuremburg.

I was glorifying or calling for violence, it seems. Never mind that a US Senator can say that killing Russians is wonderful and that’s no problem. At least I know better than to appeal—too many have warned me that to do so is just to guarantee a longer suspension, and while I won’t say I wish Adam Schiff any physical harm, I will say that if he caught on fire I would just stand by and watch him burn.

I think I’ll just stick to wishing people in Twit World that they live in interesting times, or fascinating ones if they are truly vile creatures.

Well, more wonders call, and it’s a nice summer day. I’m getting out. Thank you for reading, have a great day, and stay sane as best you can.