I’ve said repeatedly that if there was going to be a US strike on Iran, it had to come no later than the first week of March, due to the impossibility of keeping all those ships and planes deployed and in a state of constant readiness any longer.

I had hoped the Pentagon and Big Oil would win out over Israel, but the genocidal maniacs’ grip on Trump was too strong and Congress was too—deliberately no doubt—damned slow.

Now, this is happening to the American base in Bahrain.

Speaking of Congress, there will still be a vote on a War Powers resolution on the war with Iran next week. I won’t make any predictions on which way it will go today, as it largely depends on how congresscritters perceive the war to be going. A lot can happen in a few days.

The Israelis are saying the war will be a “stand off” operation, meaning no ground troops will be sent to Iran, and they’re hoping that the bombing campaign will inspire a color revolution which will bring back the Shah.

Yes, they do really seem to believe that, but it ain’t gonna happen. There aren’t many things about this war of which I am certain, but that’s one of them.

I have all sorts of questions with no answers this morning, such as how far away from Iran are the American fleets? How many US planes—and personnel—are in range of Iranian missiles? Will the Iranians pull punches or will they go all out? Where are the Israelis doing their air-to-air refueling and are the Iranians able to shoot down any of those flying tankers?

How effective is that new Chinese stealth-penetrating radar? How many Chinese anti-ship missiles were actually deployed to Iran? What is their real range and capability? Will the Iranians decide to close the Persian Gulf, and if so, for how long? They easily can.

Which reminds me—I’d better fill up the tank before gasoline prices go way up, which they most likely will. Maybe you should as well.

Meanwhile, Palestine’s very darkest days are probably here. Under the cover of war, the Israelis will ethnically cleanse to the very best of their genocidal abilities while they still can.

I will tell you this—if there are major American casualties, like hundreds of dead, a ship or two heavily damaged or sunk, or a dozen or more American planes shot down, Trump won’t be President by the end of summer.

I’ll write more when I know more. Right now, I’m going to go get some gasoline. Thank you for reading, good day or night, and especially if you might be on the receiving end of this imperial and genocidal madness, good luck.

