MrMickeysMom
9h

Based on the pre-recorded message, I'm sure there will be horrors to come which will end Trump. And, what can we assume, meanwhile? Israel is now become so bold, we can anticipate a hot knife slicing us off another section of the MAGA Trumpeans. Israel is now doing to us what all those monsters have been doing to countless victims of sex crimes.

I stand united against this bullshit.

Express yourself globally and locally, if you would, Mr. & Mrs. America.

Jazzme
10h

He should be dragged our if his fox hole and charged as war crimes along with Netanyahu and our allied leaders. NOW! TODAY !

