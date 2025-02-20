I started my day by going to major news sites in multiple US Empire countries, and found Zelensky saying Trump is trapped in a “Russian disinformation bubble” on the front pages of every single one of them, with the notable exception of The Times of Israel.

Well, Volod old chap, here’s some free barbarian advice:

Well, thought I to myself, thought I, there’s no way Trump is going to let that one slide by, and he didn’t disappoint. Out came the smart phone, and Trump called Zelensky “a dictator without elections,” which is literally true.

Zelensky did suspend elections for the duration of the war. Abraham Lincoln didn’t do that during the freaking Civil War. Roosevelt didn’t do that in World War II. Churchill got voted out before World War II ended. Shee-it, even Ngo Diem Dinh at least held sham elections during a war back in the day. We know they were sham because he won 95% of the vote with this bullshit message:

With all of the Nafo trolls and grifting NGOs at his back, Zelensky can’t even manage that? Yet Sweden’s president says that there can’t be elections without peace. Did he not know about Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Churchill?

It is highly entertaining to watch all of these US Empire lap dogs, from Trudeau in Canada to anyone at all in the German government, sanctimoniously prate about Ukraine’s permission being needed for the United States to stop supporting its hopeless war with Russia.

The only party the US needs to reach a peace deal with is Russia. The new American president has decided that reaching such a deal is in the American national interest because it gods damned well is, and no peace treaty can be obtained by including anything which Russia considers an existential threat.

That means Crimea is part of Russia, Ukraine will be a neutral state, and Russia will keep most of the territory it has either conquered or liberated, depending on your point of view. It is only natural for Trump’s people to explain these facts to the Western media, and it’s not their fault that Western stenographers to power lied about Russia’s intentions for three years and now are exposed for what they truly are, which is purveyors of

Trump’s elite opponents at home are every bit as inept as those in Europe. The Nation wailed that first Trump will come for the federal workers and then for EVERYBODY, The Atlantic whined about warmongering Republicans such as Lindsay Graham failing to fight Trump, the Prospect lamented the collapse of the American Empire, and The Hill asked who will stop Trump and Musk from dismantling the Federal Government.

Defending federal workers is not exactly the brightest way to win the sympathy of the vast American precariat class, who have been getting laid off at the drop of a hat for many decades. This piece by

is representative of what

think.

they

And Federal prosecutors? We’re supposed to care about Federal prosecutors? You want to know how well that plays in Ohio?

Finally, Vice-President JD Vance took his Ohio hillbilly self to Munich and positively humiliated puffed up EU and British leaders by accurately describing just how little their countries care free speech or democracy.

He gave example after example. Germans arrested for reposting something someone else found offensive. A British man arrested for silently praying within a hundred feet or so of an abortion clinic. A Swedish judge who ruled that free speech did not extend to anything that might insult or offend someone.

Vance attacked the Europeans for trying to force American social media platforms to apply their egregious and censorious “disinformation” regulations, and openly mocked them for claiming to defend democratic values while doing so. It was

Vance mentioned Romania. The EU canceled an election in Romania because the it didn’t like the results—a leader who wants peace with Russia. How in the world is canceling an election defending democracy? Vance asked the question, and was met with stunned and hurt silence.

Of course, as I’ve said before, whenever neoliberals say “democracy” they mean oligarchy, specifically the WEF oligarchs.

I find it interesting that American and European legal concepts of free speech can be very different. In Europe, and Canada for that matter, it seems that the right of free speech is bestowed by the government, whereas in the US the right is considered inherent in all human beings, and the government is forbidden from trying to limit it.

Regardless, the right to freedom of speech is the right from which all other freedoms flow, and any assault on that right is also an assault on all the others, so good on Vance for bringing it up, even if he did commit a blatant lie by omission in his act. More on that shortly.

Both the Biden Administration and nearly every European government systematically lied to their own people about both Covid and the Ukraine War for years. It is refreshing to see Americans going to Europe and telling the sanctimonious, corrupt EU pricks what irrelevant hypocrites they are to their faces.

There is, however, one thing these elite critics of Trump can do, but they won’t. Vance mentioned example after example of outrageous European suppression of free speech and journalism, but he didn’t mention Palestine once.

Asa Winstanley, Richard Medhurst, and others have been arrested in Europe for saying things about Israel that the Israelis don’t want Europeans to hear. Medhurst was arrested in two European countries! No scathing Vance stories about them, nosirree. Besides, Trump himself issued a flagrantly unconstitutional executive order to deport legal immigrants for saying things that make Zionists uncomfortable.

It won’t fly, and Trump probably knows it, but he done did it nonetheless.

So does JD Vance really believe in free speech? It’s a fair question, but his elite critics can’t ask it without exposing their own hypocrisy. I, of course, am no elite, so I’ll just go on asking it until I get an answer.

Trump wants to end a war, and Vance at least put on a good show of defending democratic values such as free speech, while their opponents want to continue the war and to censor any opinions, or facts, that they don’t like.

Defending war and authoritarianism on the grounds they are necessary to promote peace and democracy makes absolutely zero logical sense, yet this is exactly what American liberals and EU government leaders are doing. Don’t look for their poll numbers to skyrocket anytime soon.

I hope Putin didn’t bust a gut laughing at this bizarre circus of Vance the fox in the European henhouse. I nearly did.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

