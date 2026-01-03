The US Empire raided Caracas, kidnapped President Maduro and his wife, and indicted them for drug trafficking in New York. Once again, the Empire has cut off the head of the snake, and will soon discover, once again, that it has only succeeded in waking the hydra.

Venezuela’s Vice-President, Delcy Rodriguez, demanded proof of life from the US, so I think we can consider the kidnapping confirmed. Maduro previously issued an emergency decree calling for a full mobilization to defend the Bolivarian Revolution, not to mention the country against imperialist invasion, and you can bet your bippy that’s happening in spades right now.

I am not sure what Marco Rubio and Donald Trump think is going to happen; I guess they think all they have to do is wait and the Venezuelan people will “spontaneously” rise up at CIA prodding and install their nice, pliable dictator who will gladly let the US steal Venezuelan oil and enrich Exxon at her own people’s expense because freedom.

What will they do when that does not happen? There are only a few thousand Marines in that fleet in the Caribbean; they cannot possibly subjugate a country as large as Charlemagne’s empire, with mountains and jungle and long, unpatrolled borders across which arms and volunteers will flow.

Interestingly, Venezuelan media reports there was no anti-aircraft fire during the attack, which probably means complete surprise was achieved. It’s nice to know our special forces haven’t lost their touch, but special forces can only do so much.

The thing about surprises and war is that they often work the first time and then never work again. That’s why they call it the element of surprise—you only get one shot.

So Trump and Rubio have taken their best shot at Venezuela. Like everything else they’ve done in the last year, this will blow up in their faces. Let us count just a few of the ways.

They have to put Maduro on trial, which means he gets his day in court with all the tools of American law available to his defense—discovery, witnesses, subpoenas of documents, cross-examination—and since there is literally no evidence of Maduro being a drug trafficker they will never be able to get a conviction, which creates another head of the hydra. In fact, a trial might turn out great for Maduro. Which may mean they will never have a public trial, which still grows another head of the hydra.

Military escalation will result in American casualties, and we really don’t know the range of Venezuelan anti-ship missiles. I guesstimate there is now a 20% chance of a military coup in the US this year; if any ships get sunk that chance doubles.

63% of Americans were already opposed to any military action against Venezuela. Now that it has happened, that number may initially go down, but that won’t last for more than a month at most. If it happens at all. There will be antiwar demonstrations in the US. There will be politicians who see a chance for advancement by embracing that tide.

This war is flagrantly unconstitutional and illegal. A strong probability already existed that Trump would be forced to leave office due to the Epstein scandal. That probability doubled overnight. Trump will not complete his term. Yesterday, I thought he’d last until next year. Today, not so much.

At best, the US Empire will be able to carve out an enclave somewhere and install its puppet puta fascista there, but it would be constantly harassed and nobody in the military likes that kind of duty.

Venezuelans are going to unite behind the existing government. Even many who don’t particularly care for Maduro will resent the gringos norteamericanos bullying their nation once again.

China can do all sorts of interesting things to American consumers, large and small, if it so chooses, and it will probably choose to do some of them if this war drags on.

There are more, but it’s early in the morning and I’m not sufficiently caffeinated yet, which…oh shit. Coffee prices could go up. Way to go, Trump.



When Venezuelans refuse to capitulate, this attempt to impose an imperial viceroy upon them will fail. I have no doubts they will do whatever they have to do.

We Americans, meanwhile, now have something that we need to do. We need to do everything we can to oppose this war, and to topple our Mad Emperor from his flushable golden throne.

And once we’ve done that, we need to ask ourselves, Why stop there? This whole imperial system is a bloody disaster for all of us. It is time to end the Empire.

To Venezuelans, I offer you imperialist fire with which to fight imperialist fire:

Never give up. Never give up. Never give up.—Winston Churchill

If you heed the old bastard’s advice, you will win.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

