You could practically feel the tension on the internets. Our Mad Emperor announced that he would be “seeing” us in an Oval Office address last night, and then Tucker Carlson went on Judge Napolitano’s show and said some congresscritters thought Trump would be declaring war on Venezuela.

Podcast after podcast screamed war was coming. Be Bop Deluxe’s song Panic in the World went through my head while Buddha laughed. Then came the Greatly Anticipated Oval Office address, beginning with a shock-and-awe attack of Christmas lights that would make Clark Griswold proud.

Who knows? Perhaps National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation inspired this bright addition to our history of Presidential Puffery.

I’m being nice to Trump here. That’s a much more charitable interpretation than what some of his really idiotic cultish supporters came up with, such as he was owning the libs by shoving Christmas in their faces.

I reckon it much more likely any liberal viewers were as disappointed as I when the camera zoomed in to show more of Trump’s mug instead of the much more aesthetically pleasing Christmas trees. Anyway, I like Christmas trees, so for me, that was the high point of the speech.

The rest was a giggle and eyeroll fest for me, interrupted by at least a dozen guffaws and a couple of belly laughs. Trump went full carnival barker, hawking his $1776 Christmas bonus to the active duty military like PT Barnum packing ‘em in to see the Bearded Lady, and went downhill from there.

I couldn’t help but picture South Park’s Eric Cartman as Trump went through a litany of hilariously ludicrous claims, the gist of which included…

It’s the Democrats’ fault your health insurance premiums are doubling, not the Republicans.

Trump’s going to make sure you get money to go to you so you can buy health insurance instead of sending it to the health insurance companies and he’s going to MAHA. Or something.

There’s something called TrumpRx and Trump hawked it like the snake oil salesman in Little Big Man.

Prices are plummeting! The economy is doing better than ever!

Trump’s stopped 8 wars! Trump’s brought peace to the Middle East! Trump’s so peaceful he’s fucking Gandhi!

Trump’s brought the price of gasoline down to $1.99 a gallon!

Yup. It’s all bullshit.

For just one thing, the price of regular at the Sunoco down the street is $2.79 per gallon, and Ohio has lower gas prices than most of the country. Oklahoma’s in fact the lowest according to AAA, coming in at $2.33, while in California it’s over $4.

Anyway, Trump bounced around from subject to subject like that, even waving his tiny little hands like Cartman, for a hilarious and mercifully short 18 minutes or so and then went away to…Truth something, I suppose.

Still, I cannot help but be grateful to our Mad Emperor for being such a blundering Christmas bamboozler. After all, I live near Cleveland, home of The Christmas Story—dogs running off with turkey legs, tongues frozen to flagpoles, You’ll shoot your eye out kid, Chinese turkey, and the infamous Leg Lamp.

After watching Biden’s slurring decline for four years, and Trump’s really terrible act since his last inauguration, which has played well to no one with a dram of sense, I have come to the joyful conclusion that the Leg Lamp has much more class than either old vampire ever did.

So, if you have a leg lamp in the attic, display it with pride. It’s nowhere near as embarrassing as our Emperors.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

Share

If you appreciate my scribbling, please share this post and consider making a one-time donation by buying me a beer, or becoming a paid subscriber at the lowest available rates on Substack to help me keep scribbling.

Buy me a Beer