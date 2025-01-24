Israel has already broken the ceasefire in Gaza while simultaneously launching a new ethnic cleansing campaign on the West Bank. Jenin was reduced to mostly rubble within just a couple of days.

Trump, meanwhile, said he had looked at a, as in a grand total of one, picture of Gaza, which “looked like a massive demolition site,” and then went on to gush about what a great location it is. See for yourself in this short BBC video.

Well, he is a real estate magnate, and he knows great beachfront property when he sees it.

In the same clip, Trump also said he was not confident that the ceasefire would hold, and that this wasn’t “our war.”

Somehow he forgot to explain why if it’s not our war we are arming Israel to the teeth with the one hand, and protecting it from the consequences of its actions as much as imperially possible with the other.

Now, think about everything else that has been going on over the last few days that has been the subject of nearly every political news site extant, including my own.

To wit, the ceasefire and the joy displayed by Palestinians in Gaza, Trump being given credit for making the ceasefire happen, the inaugural address, the flurry of executive orders, foreign reaction to Trump, the brief TikTok ban, and last and least, Elon Musk’s dorky wave or really poorly executed Roman salute or whatever it was.

I’m going to digress a bit and zero in on that last. Here’s the absolute worst still image of the whatever:

Isn’t his expression great? Got those upper teeth over that lower lip like he really, really wants to say Fuck you to somebody, doesn’t he? It’s the expression of a troll, and I think that narcissistic paragon of wealth and power was deliberately trolling the libs.

If that was Musk’s intent, he succeeded brilliantly. Liberals, I really do wish you’d stop making me say positive things about this South African SOB; it just doesn’t feel natural, you know?

Remember that Musk is every bit as much of a narcissistic attention vampire as is Trump. Both want to suck up all attention they can get, especially media and social media attention. They love it when everybody is fixated on them. It’s just how narcissists are.

It also happens that it is in Israel’s interests for global attention to be fixated anywhere but on the West Bank for the moment, which they will try to stretch out for as long as possible so, you know, they can ethnically cleanse as many Palestinians out of the West Bank as they can manage before anyone, especially Americans, notice.

Those genocidal maniacs are persistent buggers, I’ve got to give them that.

This bait-and-switch scheme is obvious once you see it. Trump demands a ceasefire for his inauguration because news stories of a bunch of women and children being massacred are a bad look for him. Israel agrees, and simply shifts its ethnic cleansing campaign to the West Bank.

And nobody sees it happening because they’re all focused on Trump.

I’m not saying the change of administration and executive orders aren’t important or worthy of coverage. They are, which is another reason for the timing of this particular bait & switch. And, so far at least, it’s working.

This is a nasty and initially effective scheme, but Palestinians and courageous journalists can do something about it. There will be access to Gaza for awhile. If Palestinians can take journalists to record all the mass graves they are discovering, this can backfire on the Zionists in a, forgive the Trumpism, bigly way.

My brothers and sisters in Palestine, please get that footage of mass graves and spread it as far and wide as you possibly can, as soon as you can, especially on American social media. Make the media take a long, hard look at your injured and crippled children. Display the ugliness and evil of your enemies before American eyes, and this time it can make a significant difference.

Trump and his family, especially his son-in-law, are quite possibly looking to make big bucks off of the resorts, and undoubtedly casinos, they plan to build in Gaza after the Arabs are gone. Trump’s Cabinet is 100% pro-Zionist, which is an indication he will recognize any Israeli annexation of more Palestinian territory.

The quickest way to stop this is for Netanyahu’s Final Solution to the Palestinian Problem to be dead on arrival in the minds of most of the American public before it is ever presented to them in the form of “annexation,” and fait accompli.

An American public that has seen the fruits of Zionist labor in the form of mass graves of helpless victims will go a long way towards accomplishing that existential goal. The good news is that this is more possible than ever right now.

It’s possible now because most Americans know they have been lied to again and again by their government and their corporate media, and are therefore more open to reconsidering everything they’ve been taught about Israelis and Palestinians than they have been since the first Naqba.

Trump and Israel’s bait-and-switch thus offers a window of opportunity for Palestinians and their allies to turn the tables on their plans, but that window can be closed very quickly indeed.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

