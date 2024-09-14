This morning, I came across this Jimmy Dore video on Rumble which, unsurprisingly, I could not find on YouTube. I’m sure it’s on XTwitter as well, but they banned me for telling Adam Schiff he should stand trial for war crimes just like the Nazis did, and I refuse to play the sock poppet game just to have access to Elon Musk’s toy.

That’s partly because I’m 57% Scottish, 20% Welsh, and 10% Irish by DNA, so of course I’m stubborn!

I’m not easily horrified, especially with all of the horrors of war and slaughter around the world being livestreamed 24/7, but this video managed it. Perhaps morbid curiosity is another Scottish trait, for I decided to dig a little deeper.

According to The Scotsman(they do have a paywall if you click on more than a few stories a month, but you’re good for one or two) Mridul Wadhwa,

a transwoman(meaning a biological man who demands to be recognized and treated as a woman), resigned as CEO of the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Center(ERCC) earlier this week after an employment tribunal ruling, back in May!, found she “constructively dismissed,” meaning she intimidated and harassed, employee Roz Adams into resigning because the latter thought that a rape victim should be told in advance whether or not her counselor, in a freaking rape crisis center, was a biological male or not.

Wadwha’s intimidation and harassment consisted of a disciplinary investigation of Adams, who essentially quit before she was fired, and then filed her complaint with the employment tribunal.

According to Judge Ian McFatridge of that tribunal,

In the view of the tribunal, we are entitled to infer from all of the evidence that the reason the disciplinary investigation was commenced and the claimant interviewed was because the respondent wished to make an example of the claimant because of her gender critical beliefs. It appeared to be the view of the respondent's senior management that the claimant was guilty of a heresy in that she did not fully subscribe to the gender ideology, which they did and which they wished to promote in the organisation. This was an act of harassment on the basis of her belief.

and

We would agree with the characterisation of the claimant's representative that this was a heresy hunt.

As for the disciplinary proceedings themselves, the judge said they were incredibly flawed and “somewhat reminiscent of the work of Franz Kafka.” Adams herself said,

Damn, thought I to myself, thought I, this is some twisted shit.

What, exactly, was the gender ideology being promoted by the ERCC? That’s nothing new. It can be summed up by the statement, Transwomen are women. Anyone who dares to say otherwise is a bigot and must be cast out.

In practice at the ERCC, it meant that victims of rape were denied the right to counselors who were not even potentially capable of doing the same thing to them, which I think would contribute to a woman feeling safe.

Take that away, let word get out that some of the councilors and employees, not to mention the management of the ERCC are in fact biologically male, and did in fact invite other biological males into the center who were later convicted of sexual assaults on women, which they did, and it’s no wonder now legendary TERF JD Rowling opened up her own, women only, rape crisis center in Edinburgh.

That was in 2022. Wadhwa was DEI hired for the position in 2021. Now, it’s September 2024. How many rape victims—scared, shamed, traumatized, desperate to feel safe—suffered another trauma when they discovered their safe space was full of men who had made it their space, and were getting paid to do so?!

Talk about misogyny! Talk about male chauvinism and male superiority. All these guys have to do to gain access to a place where there are a lot of women at their most vulnerable is to proclaim that they are transwomen, obtain the credentials or connections to have those jobs, and if they are denied, then their buddies in the government and media will smear the fuck out of whoever does the denying because transwomen are women, bigot!

Neat trick, that. So neat and so simple that any basic male sexual predator can figure it out.

This is

This is denying women the right to their own spaces, a right they have earned for at least the last 10,000 years or so. It’s time for transgender ideology to die.

