Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Mark Taylor
12hEdited

For an excellent book on the subject check out "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Care Seducing Our Daughters" by Abigail Shrier. I was a psychotherapist for over 25 years, working in a variety of urban and rural hospitals and community clinics across all economic groups. For the first half of my career I worked primarily with teens and their families. In that time I had TWO teen clients say they were the other gender and in both cases there were severe underlying psychiatric issues that needed to be addressed.

When I did my clinical internship in the early 1990s my supervising psychologist was gay and provided the then THREE years of required psychotherapy before transition surgery was permitted. At that time, all his clients were adults. Interestingly, he eventually stopped doing the work because he felt the post-surgery hormone treatment led to greater psychological and mood disorders. I can't now say for sure, but my guess is he would say most of his clients were closeted gays who needed support accepting and coming out as being gay.

What has happened with teen transitioning has been absolutely tragic.

GME
12h

This movement and it's transhumanist peddlers couldn't be dismantled fast enough. A teen can go from being all into heavy metal to punk to goth in the span of a year. Nobody tells them that they have to surgically commit to any one of those. Leave young people to their identity exploration already.

