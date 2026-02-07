“If there were no bad people, there would be no good lawyers.” ~ Charles Dickens, The Old Curiosity Shop

"Take nothing on its looks; take everything on evidence. There’s no better rule." ~ Charles Dickens, Great Expectations

First, this post is not motivated by hatred. Believe it or not, there are trans people who know me personally, and they know I neither hate nor fear them nor wish them any harm. I know I must be satisfied with that, for others reading this will no doubt call me everything but a child of the God I don’t believe in.

So it goes. —Kurt Vonnegut

While the country and the world reel from the storms unleashed by both the Epstein Files and the increasingly frantic attempts by the cream of our kleptocratic aristocracy to quell them, the profitable cause of transgender therapy is being systematically dismantled by an enemy as ruthless as Star Trek’s Borg—lawyers.

A now 22 year old woman sued her psychiatrist and plastic surgeon for removing her breasts at the age of 16 so she could transition to her identity as a boy. She was a typically confused teenager, and these two snake-oil salesmen sold her, and her mother into allowing her, to become a cash cow of a patient for life, when in fact she was suffering from pretty typical teen anxiety and depression.

Varien Fox faced the jury and told them “I have been disfigured for life.” Obviously she has detransitioned back to something approaching her natural state.

The Westchester County, New York jury awarded her $2 million in damages for medical malpractice, and the collapse of the pediatric transgender industry in the US began. Note the location. It’s significant.

My understanding is that there are at least 28 other malpractice suits filed by people who were minors at the time they started their “transition.” Odds are that most of them are filed in wealthy counties such as Westchester and San Francisco, for two reasons.

First, transgender therapy is expensive. Second, so are lawyers. You will find neither transgender children nor attorneys in large numbers in working class neighborhoods, so it just figures that those who now regret undergoing what was a very fashionable thing to do at one time—you know, like laudanum or bleeding—now have the means to avail themselves of capitalism’s remedy for such things—lawyers.

In order for these children to becomes victims of medical malpractice, their parents had to be wealthy enough to pay for that particular brand of snake-oil. Which means they also are wealthy enough to afford lawyers. Skilled ones.

And they will succeed. They are already succeeding. Pediatric transgender clinics across the country are already quietly shutting down.

Insurance companies will not cover transgender therapy for minors. State after state is banning the practice, as many European countries did last year.

The courtroom can still sometimes serve as a crucible where truth is revealed, and this is definitely one of those times.

As the evidence comes out, in case after case, that the old Hippocratic adage of First, do no harm was thrown out the window in favor of large, lifelong profits for the doctors peddling this “treatment” on minors younger than the age of consent, most straight people will come to realize they already know that LGBs are just natural, but TQIA+ is not.

In fact, they have no business being linked together at all. LGBs are born, TQIAs are chosen. How many children who might have just been gay were persuaded to undergo hormonal injections and surgery, only to later discover that maybe they made a mistake?

I don’t know, but we’re going to have some idea in just the next few years.

We know that the human brain doesn’t fully mature until around 21 for women and 25 for men, which is definitely why they let 18 year olds into the military. There are good reasons for age of consent laws, and why you have to be an adult of legal age to sign a contract.

It is a tiny step to say that same standard should apply to transgender therapy, and that is exactly what is going to happen across the entire United States in the very near future.

Transgender therapy for adults will be allowed to legally continue, but as soon as some person who transitioned as an adult wins a malpractice suit—and trust me, one of them will—that whole industry will collapse.

The good news for LGBs is that most straight Americans just don’t care anymore. You’re here, you’re queer, you pay your taxes, you make great foster parents, you drink beer, you’ve made us better cooks, and you help us to not take life too seriously. It would be weird if you went back underground again.

So no, the LGB community will never have to go back to the Bad Old Days of my youth. I only wish a couple of my older gay cousins had lived long enough to see it.

As for the TQIA thing, the snake-oil salesmen have had their run, the politicians of both major parties have had their fun, the lawyers will feast on their share of the kill, and the whole issue will slide quietly into the dustbin of history, eclipsed by far greater historical forces.

So it goes.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

